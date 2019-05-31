×
FIFA 20: Predicting the top 5 right-backs

Sripad
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
62   //    31 May 2019, 23:46 IST

Croatia v England - UEFA Nations League A
The main thing most FIFA players these days look for in a full-back is pace and crossing stats. As long as they are fast and can deliver good crosses, they are picked. However, some players are keen on having them just sit back and defend the opponents' crosses from going into the box.

The top 5 right-backs in the world are in no way similar. A couple of them are known for their pace and the others are simply brilliant in pure defending, so there is no way one can get past these players without having skills and pace.

The issue with the top full-backs is that none of them is physically dominating. And that is the main reason why a lot of players these days opt for 3 at the back with the wingers coming back to defend.

Without further ado, here are the predicted top 5 right-backs in FIFA 20:

#5 – Sergi Roberto (84)

Sergi Roberto's season has been average, to say the least. He had a really good start but then faded away. He hasn't done anything special and compared to the other Barcelona full-back, Jordi Alba, he's been missing on the pitch.

Rated at 84 in FIFA 19, EA Sports are likely to let him remain at the same rating. While he hasn't done anything special, he hasn't been that bad to hand him a downgrade either. Thus, it would be harsh to push his rating down for no reason.

Meanwhile, there are a few stats of his that can be upgraded and downgraded. His pace can be increased from 78 to 81 while his defending can go from 80 to 82. In terms of downgrades, his balance (74), composure (72) and stamina (83) should all take a hit and drop to 70, 70 and 81 respectively.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Real Madrid CF Football Kyle Walker Daniel Carvajal FIFA 20
