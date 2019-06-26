FIFA 20: Predicting the top 5 right-wingers

Manchester City v Burnley FC - Premier League

Wingers are one of the most expensive players in FIFA Ultimate Team, but when it comes to selecting between them and playing strikers as Central Attacking midfielders, players often opt for the latter.

The main reason for this, recently, has been the shooting stats and accuracy of the strikers that is unmatchable. While wingers are essential to deliver crosses and provide that extra support in defence, players often make it up by using incredible defensive midfielders who have high defensive work rate and stamina.

However, with that being said, only 2-3 formations in FIFA do not have the need for wingers. Unless you are using a 4-2-2-2 or a 4-2-3-1, the starting XI needs to have good wingers.

Without further ado, here are the predicted top 5 right wingers in FIFA 20:

#5 – Bernardo Silva (86)

What a season Bernardo Silva has had. Not only did he win the domestic treble with Manchester City, he also finished it off with a stunning display for Portugal in the UEFA Nations League.

The Portuguese star was the difference maker Pep Guardiola's side this season with the absence of Kevin de Bruyne who was injured for the majority of the season. The Belgian was set to be the key player once again, but with him out injured, Bernardo took it on himself to make sure that the Premier League title remained with the Cityzens.

Rated at 84 in FIFA 19, it was a surprise that he did not get an upgrade during the FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades. The winger was so good that Guardiola had to use Sterling as a left-winger and leave Leroy Sane on the bench.

In FIFA 20, EA Sports should give Bernardo a good upgrade and push him to 86 at least. The Portuguese deserves it, and anything less would be considered a bad rating.

