FIFA 20: Predicting the top 5 strikers

Strikers are the most essential players in Ultimate Team for any user. The cost to buy the best strikers in the league can range from 1 million coins to up to 7 million.

Unless you have a top notch striker in your team, it is almost impossible to win a game. Without goals, there is no use of having a world-class goalkeeper and defence in your team as it would only fetch you a draw.

Getting the best striker in the game is always the aim for any player and today, we take a look at the 5 best strikers based on predicted ratings in FIFA 20:

[PS: Lionel Messi has not been included in this list as he has played as a right forward in the game and will be a part of the wingers' list.]

#5 – Luis Suarez (89)

Barcelona have won La Liga this season again but somehow failed to make it to the Champions League finals despite having a 3-0 lead over Liverpool. The main reason for this was the no-show of their forwards in the 2nd leg at Anfield.

Luis Suarez finished the 2018/19 season with 25 goals in all competitions, and that is just not enough for a striker playing for a club like Barcelona. The Uruguayan missed way too many chances this season, and that cost Barcelona a lot of games.

While it did not take a significant toll on their league campaign, it did affect them in Copa del Rey and the Champions League. The striker was rated at 91 in FIFA 19, and there is no way he can keep that rating in FIFA 20 too.

He has been way below par this season and should be pushed to 89. The rating will take him from the 3rd best striker to 5th best in the upcoming edition of the game.

