FIFA 20 Premier League ratings: Predicting the top 5 full-backs

Sripad FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17 // 30 Apr 2019, 23:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Full-backs are the most sought-after defenders in FIFA 19 Ultimate Team and the ones who have the pace are preferred the most. Premier League is filled with such defenders and thus, they are always in high demand.

Here are the possible top 5 Premier League full-backs in FIFA 20:

#5 – Lucas Digne

The former Barcelona star has been brilliant this season for Everton and has helped them steady the ship after a rough start. The left-back got an upgrade from 78 to 81 in FIFA 19 winter ratings refresh and is bound to get one in FIFA 20 as well.

While EA Sports might not give him another big upgrade, they should push him to 82 or 83 at least.

#4 – Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is rated at 78 in FIFA 19 and he has shown that he deserves a lot more. The Liverpool right back has been so good that EA Sports picked him the Future Stars promo and gave him a rating of 89.

While he is not expected to get such a high rating in FIFA 20 straight away, he should be pushed to 82 or 83 at least.

#3 – Kieran Trippier

Another English full-back who has been decent this season is Kieran Trippier. While he has not done anything extraordinary, he has been already handed a good rating by EA Sports.

Rated at 82 in FIFA 19, he is expected to go up to 83 in FIFA 20.

#2 – Andrew Robertson

Without a doubt, Andrew Robertson has been the best left-back in the Premier League this season. The Liverpool star has helped them become one of the best sides in the world and EA Sports should hand him a huge upgrade.

Advertisement

Rated at 83 after the FIFA 19 Winter Upgrades, Andrew Robertson should be pushed to 86 or 87 in FIFA 20.

#1 – Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker is the highest rated full-back in the Premier League and he will retain his place there. Rated at 84 in FIFA 19, he is bound to get a good upgrade to 87 in FIFA 20.