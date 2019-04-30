FIFA 20 Premier League ratings: Predicting the top 5 goalkeepers

The keepers are always in demand

Buying a goalkeeper is one of the most important things in FIFA and getting the right one, for the right price is always a difficult task. As long as you can keep a clean sheet, it puts less pressure on you to score goals.

Every single FIFA player goes in with this mentality, and thus, the prices of the best keepers are sky high when the game releases. It never comes down as much as it does for the other players and that shows how much the keepers are in demand.

Premier League has some of the best keepers in the world, and with a lot of FIFA players building their teams using players from the English clubs, the prices of these players are never affordable for new players.

Here are our prediction for the top 5 Premier League goalkeepers in FIFA 20:

#5 – Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been really good this season for Chelsea, and his work should be commended because this is his first season in the Premier League. He has adapted well and has shown signs of improvement as well over the last few months.

That one incident in the League Cup final will remain in the minds of football fans forever, but that is not what he should be remembered for. The Spaniard has been so good, that he has not made a single error leading to a goal this season. Adding to that, he has 13 clean sheets in the league this season with 2 games to go!

Rated initially at 83 in FIFA 19, he was pushed to 84 in the Winter Upgrades. The former Athletic Bilbao star has shown that he deserves a lot more and should be given a bigger push. EA Sports have to push him to 86 at least in FIFA 20, and he is worth it.

