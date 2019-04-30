FIFA 20 Premier League ratings: Predicting the top 5 wingers

Sripad FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 208 // 30 Apr 2019, 21:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea v Newcastle United - Premier League

Wingers kind of lost their importance in FIFA 19. A lot of players opted to play with the 4-2-2-2 or the 4-2-3-1 formation which has 4-5 central midfielders in the starting XI.

In the 4-2-2-2, players opt to use 2 CDMs and 2 CAMs behind the 2 strikers. Meanwhile, in the 4-2-3-1 formations, it's 2 CDMs and 3 CAMs behind the one striker.

However, in reality, the Premier League has a lot of amazing wingers and fans love them! There are still a lot of teams in FIFA Ultimate Team that use the wingers and this list is for them.

Here are the possible top 5 Premier League wingers in FIFA 20:

#5 Leroy Sane – 87

Leroy Sane has surprisingly been in and out of the team this season and there is no real reason why. The only possibility one can guess is that Pep Guardiola likes using Raheem Sterling on the left wing and that forced him to bench Sane.

The German has been used as an impact sub most of the time and he has done exceptionally well in the limited time on the pitch. The former Schalke man has scored some vital goals this season, including the goal that sealed the win in the Manchester derby for them recently.

Rated at 86 in FIFA 19, Sane is set to get an upgrade. The winger was initially rated higher than Sterling in the game but the Englishman got a boost to 87 in the winter upgrades and that made him the highest rated winger at the Etihad.

While EA Sports are not going to hand Sane a huge upgrade, he should be pushed to 87 for sure. Comparing him to the other Premier League players who are rated at 87 – Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez – Sane has been brilliant!

1 / 3 NEXT