FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Best Premier League team for 30K coins

As we are well into the month of December, the FIFA Ultimate Team 20 (FUT) market is as unstable as ever due to the number of Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) being released for the festive period. That being said, however, there are a number of bargain buys to be found on the market.

30,000 coins is a fair amount of currency in FUT terms and even at this stage of the game, it is enough to build a respectable side and grind out some thrilling wins.

Here, we take a look at the best Premier League XI on FUT for a combined cost of approximately 30K coins. This well-balanced squad begins in a 4-2-3-1 setup on paper which can be switched to a 4-4-2, 4-3-2-1, 4-3-3 and more.

Disclaimer: Prices given are approximated as the market is currently impacted by Team of the Year Nominees and FUTMAS Squad Building Challenges.

Goalkeeper (GK): Jordan Pickford

Jordan Pickford's FUT 20 in-game stats. Image courtesy: FUTBIN

Price: 1,700 (PS4) | 1,800 (Xbox)

Key stats: 87 kicking, 86 reflexes, 4 star weak foot

Key weakness: 78 handling, height

Everton's first-choice keeper Jordan Pickford is a great pick-up for the price. The Englishman isn't the tallest goalkeeper but has an impressive 86 reflexes to help with the over-powered near-post finishes. His 87 kicking is crucial for a counter-attacking set up as it helps Pickford launch fast breaks after stopping an opposition attack, which is further helped by his 4 star weak foot.

Recommended chem style: Basic

Right-back (RB): Ricardo Pereira

Ricardo Pereira's in game stats. Image courtesy: FUTBIN

Price: 2,500 (PS4) | 2,900 (Xbox)

Key stats: 86 sprint speed, 85 stamina, 83 stand tackle, 4 star weak foot

Key weaknesses: 78 defensive awareness, 64 heading, 66 strength, 78 sliding tackle

Leicester City's Ricardo Pereira makes it to this list over the likes of the lightning-fast Hector Bellerin and DeAndre Yedlin sheerly because he is more offensively talented. With high defensive and high attacking work rates and 85 stamina, the Portuguese can maraud the right flank for the whole 90 minutes or more. While his top speed of 86 can be boosted by a chemistry style, his 74 positioning, 80 short passing, and 81 composure help him deliver with accuracy in the attacking third. If that isn't enough, he's got a 4 star weak foot to go with it, giving him more options with the ball at his feet.

Recommended chem style: Anchor, Shadow

Center-back (CB): Davinson Sanchez

Davinson Sanchez' in-game stats. Image courtesy: FUTBIN

Price: 4,500 coins (PS4) | 5,000 (Xbox)

Key stats: 79 sprint speed, 83 strength, 87 aggression, 86 sliding tackle

Key weaknesses: 75 composure, 79 reactions, 55 balance

Ah, Davinson Sanchez. The kryptonite to teams consisting even the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. Tottenham Hotspur's Colombian is one of the most overpowered defenders in the game and is arguably only second to Virgil van Dijk in terms of regular Premier League center-backs in FIFA 20. He is a colossus standing at 6'2" who is quick and can catch up with many players on the game. Sanchez is a reliable choice and is commanding going into tackles and in the air. The easiest choice on this list by a fair distance, he is a must-have in this price range.

Recommended chem style: Anchor, Shadow, Engine (for balance and agility boost)

Center-back (CB): Victor Lindelof

Victor Lindelof's in-game stats. Image courtesy: FUTBIN

Price: 850 (PS4) | 900 (Xbox)

Key stats: 76 sprint speed, 83 composure, 82 reactions, 83 stand tackle, 4 star weak foot

Key weaknesses: 79 heading, 79 sliding tackle, 78 strength

Playing alongside a physically imposing defender like Sanchez, Manchester United's Victor Lindelof can provide a suitable ball-playing outlet to the team. His respectable short and long passing (79 and 78 respectively) ensure this along with a 4 star weak foot, the Swede has an impressive top speed of 76. His 83 composure and 82 reactions are crucial while defending in the box and keep the opposition at bay.

Recommended chem style: Anchor, Shadow

Left-back (LB): Benjamin Mendy

Benjamin Mendy's in-game stats. Image courtesy: FUTBIN

Price: 2,500 (PS4) | 2,900 (Xbox)

Key stats: 87 crossing, 85 sprint speed, 80 curve, 80 reactions

Key weaknesses: 76 acceleration, 79 standing tackle, 75 stamina

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy is perhaps the most popular LB in the Premier League, taking into account his price, potential links, and stature. While not the fastest left-back in the league with an 81 pace stat, the Frenchman is a remarkable crosser of the ball with an 87 crossing and is adept at maintaining width on the pitch. His well-rounded attributes make him the go-to left-back in this price range.

Recommended chem style: Anchor, Shadow

Central Defensive Midfielder (CDM): Moussa Sissoko

Moussa Sissoko's in-game stats. Image courtesy: FUTBIN

Price: 4,500 (PS4) | 3,100 (Xbox)

Key stats: 85 sprint speed, 91 stamina, 90 strength, 85 aggression, 85 shot power

Key weaknesses: 58 balance, 75 composure, 76 defensive awareness

Along with Real Madrid's Eder Militao, Moussa Sissoko is undisputedly the most over-powered 81 rated card on FUT 20. The Frenchman almost always delivers some stunning performances in the heart of midfield, tirelessly stopping attacks with his impressive reach and winning the ball back. At full speed, Sissoko is nearly unstoppable while carrying the ball up the pitch and bodies opposition attackers to intervene defensively. Simply put, a midfield colossus who is a must-have.

Recommended chem style: Artist, Maestro, Anchor, Engine

Central Defensive Midfielder (CDM): Tanguy Ndombele

Tanguy Ndombele's in-game stats. Image courtesy: FUTBIN

Price: 1,000 (PS4) | 1,300 (Xbox)

Key stats: 84 acceleration, 87 composure, 84 short passing, 88 dribbling, 4 star skills

Key weaknesses: 68 defensive awareness, 63 jumping, 69 sliding tackle

Although not a CDM to boot, Tanguy Ndombele is a perfect foil for Sissoko in midfield. He is a versatile card that can be deployed practically anywhere on the pitch with the right chem style. Ndombele makes an excellent defensive midfielder as he can navigate through crowds of opposition players due to his stunning 87 dribbling attributes. With a chem style like Powerhouse to boost the defending, the Frenchman makes an excellent addition to the side for the price.

Recommended chem style: Shadow, Anchor, Powerhouse

Left Midfielder (LM): Ryan Fraser

Ryan Fraser's in-game stats. Image courtesy: FUTBIN

Price: 800 (PS4) | 900 (Xbox)

Key stats: 92 acceleration, 88 sprint, speed, 95 agility, 96 balance, 4 star weak foot

Key weaknesses: 3-star skill moves, 77 reactions, 75 finishing, 50 strength, height

Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser is lighting quick from the get-go and is an old-fashioned winger who is adept and covering the flank and delivering crosses into the box. His astonishing 95 agility and 96 balance make him extremely evasive and with a chem style to boost his shooting, he can be a great goal-scoring threat and can run in behind defenses with ease. His height of 5'4" could either work very well for or against your cause, though, as he does get pushed off the ball by more imposing players.

Recommended chem style: Sniper, Hawk, Deadeye

Right Midfielder (RM): Allan Saint-Maximin

Allan Saint-Maximin's in-game stats. Image courtesy: FUTBIN

Price: 2,000 (PS4) | 2,000 (Xbox)

Key stats: 93 acceleration, 93 sprint speed, 90 dribbling, 93 agility, 4 star weak foot, 5 star skill moves

Key weaknesses: 69 finishing, 66 crossing, 66 strength, 69 long shots

The first of two 5-star skillers on this list, Allan Saint-Maximin is an unbelievably skillful winger with pace to burn for days. The Frenchman is one of the most evasive players in the league and is a hell lot of fun to use. His 5-star skills enable him to get out of tricky situations and pull off some mind-boggling flicks and tricks. Although he would need a chem style to improve his below-par shooting, Saint-Maximin is a no-brainer here.

Recommended chem style: Deadeye, Sniper

Central Attacking Midfielder (CAM): Lucas Moura

Lucas Moura's in-game stats. Image courtesy: FUTBIN

Price: 6,800 (PS4) | 7,000 (Xbox)

Key stats: 95 acceleration, 93 agility, 92 balance, 90 jumping, 4 star weak foot, 4 star skill moves

Key weaknesses: 57 strength, 79 shot power, 77 short passing, 76 long shots

Although Lucas Moura isn't a CAM by default, he is too good a card to exclude in this price range as the Brazilian is one of the most popular cards on FUT 20. In the #10 role, Lucas' pace could be a brilliant asset to have as he can effortlessly run in behind defenses and with a Deadeye or Maestro chem style, his relatively low passing attributes will be significantly boosted, turning him into a genuine threat. He is extremely evasive and has great maneuverability on the ball in tight spaces, and can outpace a vast majority of defenders in the game.

Recommended chem style: Deadeye, Maestro, Hawk

Striker (ST): Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford's in-game stats. Image courtesy: FUTBIN

Price: 7,000 (PS4) | 7,200 (Xbox)

Key stats: 94 sprint speed, 88 shot power, 87 stamina, 85 dribbling, 5 star skill moves

Key weaknesses: 78 composure, 72 heading, 3 star weak foot, 79 long shots

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is one of the most well-rounded strikers in the Premier League. His exhilarating pace combined with 5-star skills and 85 dribbling make him an absolute menace to deal with, added with his 75 strength, high/high work rates and 87 stamina. An impressive 88 shot power enables him to trouble most goalkeepers with his venomous strikes and is, overall, a superb striker for the money and is a great deal of fun to use as well.

Recommended chem style: Hunter, Hawk, Marksman, Sniper

This is what the team would look like on paper:

FIFA 20 Premier League squad. via FUTBIN Squad Builder

A traditional 4-4-2 is another great potential set up for this XI if played this way:

FIFA 20 Premier League squad. Via FUTBIN Squad Builder

This team as of December 17, 2019, costs approximately 34,000 coins on both the Xbox and the PlayStation markets. With a good couple of snipes and open-bids, you can very well build this balanced squad for under 30,000 coins.