FIFA 21: Highest-rated Premier League XI

The much-awaited EA Sports FIFA 21 was finally released on 9th October, having been pushed from it's usual late September slot due to ongoing circumstances.

The Premier League, England's top-flight, is considered the most competitive and popular league globally. This has been reflected in FIFA games across the years, as EPL players are the most sought after in both Career Mode and Ultimate Team.

Let's take a look at the highest-rated Premier League XI in FIFA 21:

GK - Alisson Becker (Liverpool, 90)

Alisson Becker

The Brazilian goalkeeper has been a safe pair of hands between the sticks for Liverpool and played an integral part in the Reds' march to Premier League glory last season.

The 28-year old is the best shot-stopper in the league and has got an upgrade in FIFA 21, doing justice to his stellar campaign.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool, 87)

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been rewarded with an overall FIFA 21 rating of 87 for being instrumental in Liverpool's ascendance to the top. The England international is a critical component of Jurgen Klopp's attacking play, along with Andy Robertson on the left.

His attacking output will be significant to Liverpool's successful title defense, as he had registered a spectacular 13 assists with his incisive passing and crossing last term.

CB - Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool, 90)

Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool's colossal defender, Virgil Van Dijk, is the highest-rated defender not only in the Premier League but also in the entire game (excluding the icons). The Dutchman was solid in Liverpool's title-winning campaign, thus holding on to his 90 rating.

As in real life, Van Dijk will be challenging to dribble past, thanks to a whopping 93 standing tackle rating in FIFA 21.

CB - Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City, 87)

Aymeric Laporte

Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte is the best left-sided central defender in the Premier League, clocking in an overall FIFA 21 rating of 87. Despite EA doing him a massive disservice with a pace rating of 63, the unassuming and efficient Frenchman has arguably been the most successful defensive signing during the Pep Guardiola era.

LB - Andy Robertson (Liverpool, 87)

Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson has thrilled down the wings along with Alexander-Arnold. With an 87-rated card, the Scot left-back shares the honor of being the game's best full-back with Alexander-Arnold.

The 26-year old is deemed slightly better in defense amid making over three progressive runs and playing about a dozen progressive passes per 90 minutes.