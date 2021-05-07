FIFA 21 is the newest addition to EA Play - The Play List

FIFA 21 is the latest addition to EA Play's lineup of games, called The Play List. The annual game series is arguably the biggest money-maker for the publisher and will be available to players across different platforms at a relatively low price.

The launch of EA Play caused quite a stir within the gaming industry as it was seen as a rather pro-consumer move by the publisher.

EA Play is essentially a subscription-based service that offers players access to a select few titles from popular publishers. These titles include major AAA hits like Battlefield 1 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order as well as smaller indie titles like Fe and Unravel Two.

What is EA Play and is it worth it?

The games industry has seen a shift towards subscription-based services, as evidenced by the popularity of the Xbox Game Pass. This model is profitable for both studios and publishers as well as consumers, as players can simply choose to end their subscription once they are done playing the games they want to experience.

Meanwhile, publishers can easily bring back players with the addition of new games to their service. This is exactly what EA Play and the Xbox Game Pass have been able to do in the months since their launch.

While EA Play's The Play List has largely remained the same since its launch, there are now major changes to the lineup. As it stands, EA Play seems to be a good purchase for players who are fans of the publisher's many annual sports franchises like Madden NFL, NBA Live and, of course, FIFA.

Apart from that, The Play List includes great games like the aforementioned Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and co-op hit A Way Out.

EA Play is comfortably priced, so players can try it out for a while before deciding on a continued subscription.

Pricing in the US:

$4.99 per month.

per month. $29.99 per year

The service is available across different platforms, including Steam, Origin, Xbox, and PlayStation. The benefits include:

Unlock exclusive challenges and rewards, member-only content, early trials of new releases, and access to a library of top titles.

Play select new-release games for up to 10 hours even before they launch.

Get more to play with unlimited access to a collection of Electronic Arts’ fan-favorite series and top titles.

Save 10%* on all EA digital purchases on PlayStation®/Xbox, including game downloads, Season Passes, points packs, and DLC.