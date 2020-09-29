We're officially one week away from the early release of FIFA 21. On October 6th, players who have preordered either the champions edition, or the ultimate edition, will get access to the full game, a whole three days before it is released world wide on October 9th.

It seems like this year's instalment is the most anticipated one in recent years. This is due to the release being scheduled for later than the usual late September dates of the past, as well as EA's decision to not release a demo version to give players a taste before the big day.

FIFA 21 Preview: Countdown and what to expect

Players who still play the ever so flawed career mode can finally rejoice this year, as EA has finally made real legitimate changes to the game mode to improve it.

They've brought in a new and improved way to simulate matches, which allows players to jump in and out of fixtures to change the outcome if desired. This will come in handy for some of those early cup ties, irrespective of whether you like to play as a Euro giant, or a relative minnow.

Another huge addition to FIFA 21's career mode will be updated contracts, including the addition of loan to buy options. This is something FIFA fans have been begging to see for years, and most of us had given up on ever seeing it. This addition makes the process of buying and selling players a lot more realistic.

Players should look forward to a few new styles of play being added to the game. There will be all new attacking systems, including more control of player positioning, agile dribbling, creative runs, and even an updated competitor mode. This will give the AI a better understanding of players' strategies in the game.

An updated version of FIFA 20's Volta game mode is included as well. It will feature celebrity avatars and new apparel added to it, along with fresh new destinations.

FIFA 21 will also see new icons added to the FIFA Ultimate Team mode, including the likes of Eric Cantona, Fernando Torres, Ashley Cole, Nemanja Vidic, and Ferenc Puskas.

What Drawbacks Should We Expect?

Although we do get a host of new features and gameplay updates, FIFA 21 still isn't the complete overhaul that fans have been asking for over the years. The player overall system still hasn't changed much, with the overalls of top players staying around the same. Only a handful of young stars have made big jumps to enter the list of the highest player ratings in the game.

Another thing missing from this years FIFA is the lack of two of the largest and most popular clubs in Italy. FIFA developers confirmed that Juventus F.C. would not be included in this years edition as well, with A.S Roma's omission having been announced earlier this summer.

This means that their clubs kits, badges, and stadiums won't be featured in the game. This is due to the clubs' licensing agreement with other companies. Players likeness will still be in the game but for the die hard fans of Italian football, this could be game changer.