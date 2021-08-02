FIFA 22: A complete guide for passing and crossing to create build-up and enhance chance creation 

Tweaking how passes and crosses work in FIFA has been EA's way of bringing the title closer to reality. FIFA 22 will also have a different passing mechanic for players to build on.

EA launched the official gameplay trailer a few days back and it looks absolutely stunning. HyperMotion technology is undoubtedly one of the key highlights this year, which promises to make gameplay more fluid and realistic.

Even though the passing controls remain unchanged from previous titles, the following section will throw more light on how passing has been improved.

FIFA 22: Passing improvements and changes

The latest iteration of the long-running franchise has made passes more adaptable, something that the devs have been trying to achieve for a really long time.

Attacking in FIFA 21 wasn't as tough, with stretched defenses making it easier for players to spot a run.

Passing in FIFA 22 will depend on a series of variables, including positioning and empty space (Image via EA Sports)

Passing in FIFA 22, however, will reckon with the positioning of players, opponents and empty spaces.

The following is a list of some key improvements:

Ground passes: While ground passing is one of the more easier elements of playmaking, it still requires a touch of skill. FIFA 22 will make it possible for players to space themselves in order to receive an accurate pass without getting intercepted. Moreover, target selection has also been improved, which will make gameplay pretty smooth.

While ground passing is one of the more easier elements of playmaking, it still requires a touch of skill. FIFA 22 will make it possible for players to space themselves in order to receive an accurate pass without getting intercepted. Moreover, target selection has also been improved, which will make gameplay pretty smooth. Transitions: FIFA 22 will be equipped with better responsiveness to allow for greater transition between passes. Players can sometimes choose to give a different command depending on empty spaces and opponent players. The game will make it easier for players to request a change halfway through the previous one, making it easier for players to react to sudden changes.

FIFA 22 will be equipped with better responsiveness to allow for greater transition between passes. Players can sometimes choose to give a different command depending on empty spaces and opponent players. The game will make it easier for players to request a change halfway through the previous one, making it easier for players to react to sudden changes. Ball control and receiver awareness: This will make it easier for teammates to understand when they're in a position to accept a pass. Interestingly, this will also improve ball control and retention, helping the team to build possession and apply pressure in FIFA 22.

This will make it easier for teammates to understand when they're in a position to accept a pass. Interestingly, this will also improve ball control and retention, helping the team to build possession and apply pressure in FIFA 22. Lob Passes: Lob and Lobbed through passes will now be more accurate, will have a better trajectory and will improve gameplay. The lobbed through passes will now depend ont he player's skill and vision. Simple ground passes will depend on the title's passing attributes. The difficulty of a pass will be determined by the player's speed and positioning ability in FIFA 22.

Lob and Lobbed through passes will now be more accurate, will have a better trajectory and will improve gameplay. The lobbed through passes will now depend ont he player's skill and vision. Simple ground passes will depend on the title's passing attributes. The difficulty of a pass will be determined by the player's speed and positioning ability in FIFA 22. Passing animations: New passing animations have been added to the title to allow more consistency while the previous ones have been refined.

Different kinds of passes in FIFA 22

The controls aren't different from the previous iterations and there are over 15 different combinations, including the basic ground pass and driven crosses in FIFA 22.

The different combinations are:

Ground pass (X/A) ⁠

Lob Pass/Cross (▢/X) ⁠

Low Cross (▢ + ▢/X + X)

Through Pass (△/Y) ⁠

Threaded Through Pass (R1 + △/RB + Y)

Driven Ground Pass (R1 + X/RB + A)

Lofted Ground Pass (X + X/A + A) ⁠

Lofted Through Pass (△ + △/Y + Y)

Driven Lobbed Through Pass (L1 + R1 + △/LB + RB + Y) ⁠

Driven Lob Pass/Cross ⁠(R1 + ▢/RB + X)

High Lob (L1 + ▢/LB + X) ⁠

Flair Pass (L2 + X/LT + A)

Flair Lob (L2 + ▢/LT + X) ⁠

Whipped Cross (R1 + L1 + ▢/RB + LB + X) ⁠

Driven Cross (R1 + ▢/RB + X) ⁠

Ground Driven Cross (R1 + ▢, then ▢/RB + X, then X)

Building gameplay and using the right kind of passing techniques

While knowing the controls helps the player to increase awareness, choosing the right combination is important to build possession and ultimately score a goal.

A ground pass is a simple and magnificent choice for a tiki-taka stylegameplay. However, it's not as useful when the opponents are pressuring, which might lead to a loss of possession.

A lobbed pass or a lobbed through pass is useful when an opponent is in the way or is applying pressure. A lobbed through pass is also useful when a teammate has an empty space to run, making the pass extremely lethal in FIFA 22.

Players speed and ability to hold the ball will be a central feature in making passing successful (Image via EA Sports)

Whipped crosses build a fantastic arc before they dip right before coming into contact with the designated player. Similarly, creative runs are a useful method to send the player in the desired direction before giving the command.

FIFA 22 comes out on October 1st, 2021.

