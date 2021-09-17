FIFA 22 Pitch Notes: Ones To Watch, ICONs, performance based programs and more

FIFA 22 has released their Pitch Notes ahead of the October 1 release date. With no demo coming this year, players can begin preparing for the full game, which will release in October, unless players have pre-ordered.

These Pitch Notes focus on FIFA Ultimate Team, arguably the most popular mode the franchise has to offer. FUT is a huge draw when it comes to getting players on board. They've released some information regarding Ones To Watch, ICONs, performance based programs and more, so here's everything players need to know.

FIFA Ultimate Team Pitch Notes

According to EA, EA Play members can kick off their FUT 22 journey with a 10 hour trial beginning September 22. EA Play Pro players will have full game access on PC starting the same day. For players who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition, full game access will begin September 27, 4 days ahead of worldwide launch on October 1.

Ones To Watch

In FUT, Ones To Watch (OTW) highlights the transfer window’s biggest moves with dynamic cards that have the potential to upgrade based on how players perform. This year could be the biggest year as both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo changed teams.

The first team will release October 1, with the full release of FIFA 22. The second team will release a week later on October 8.

Performance based programs

This year introduces Featured Team Of The Week Items, which is a new way to highlight the performance of a Team of the Week player. Instead of a standard TOTW boost, Featured TOTW Items will be given a larger boost.

At the game's launch, a player’s highest rated Base or Performance-Based Item must be rated 80 or below and they must not have an active Live Item, like Ones To Watch. Additionally, any future Performance-Based Items these players earn will improve the already boosted rating.

FUT, the primary mode that players play, will have some significant additions. Image via EA

ICONs

This year, four players will be joining the FIFA Ultimate Team ICONs roster. Currently, three have already been named: Iker Casillas, Robin van Persie and Cafu. The final ICON will be announced soon.

All these things will be available in the coming weeks as FIFA 22 releases and FUT kicks off.

