FIFA 22 streamer AuzioMF packs 2 TOTY cards from the same pack in FUT 22

FIFA 22's Team of the Year (TOTY) celebrations with the release of the attacker and midfielder cards.

The TOTY cards are special player items that belong to the best footballers in the world over the last year. These cards have significant upgrades over their base counterparts.

As of writing, only the attacker and midfielder cards are packable. These cards are available across all packs in the in-game store. But the chances of obtaining the cards are meager.

Nevertheless, players spend vast amounts of coins and FIFA points on the packs this time of the year. Players can also complete several SBCs that are available under the promo. If they're lucky, the packs earned from doing these SBCs can also reward players with TOTY cards.

AuzioMF packs 2 TOTY cards in a single pack on a viewer's account in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Standard packs have less than 1% statistical odds of receiving a TOTY item as per the official description. The price of the TOTY items in the market are astronomical, and a player will have to be outstandingly lucky or be willing to spend a lot of coins.

Earlier on January 24, Twitch streamer and FIFA 22 content creator AuzioMF was streaming on his channel. He decided to open the pack for one of his viewers. While it's hard to predict the expectations, both AuzioMF and his streamers were left starstruck by the pack's contents.

The walkout of the pack was the TOTY Jorginho, which is a 97 rated CDM card. Packing a TOTY card, as mentioned before, is an incredible thing, so AuzioMF's reactions were entirely natural. But a bigger shock appeared when viewing the rest of the contents.

Among the rest of the contents was the TOTY N'Golo Kante, which is a 96 rated CM card. Getting one TOTY item in a pack is nearly impossible, let alone getting two from one. Even AuzioMF was seen claiming how unbelievable the feat is.

Most FIFA players are yet to see good fortune in obtaining TOTY items. It's to be noted that a complete set of TOTY items will be added to packs from January 28. FIFA 22 players will not be giving up trying for the TOTY items, but the fortunate few, the TOTY promo, couldn't have been any better.

