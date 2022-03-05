FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to unlock the Birthday Mkhitaryan card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 is in a celebratory mood as the game brings a brand new promo and items celebrating the anniversary of the Ultimate Mode.

As with every promo, the FUT Birthday promo cards also have a unique feature. Players can expect to unlock cards that come with 5* weak feet, which makes the items extremely valuable in the meta. These cards will be available on SBCs, and players can complete them to unlock the special cards for their respective squads.

FIFA Centralen @FIFACentralen FUT Birthday Mkhitaryan er ude nu som SBC! FUT Birthday Mkhitaryan er ude nu som SBC! 👀 https://t.co/lmmcJoeYlo

The first player SBC to arrive features a special card of Armenia and Roma superstar Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The special card can be unlocked as long as players complete the Birthday Mkhitaryan SBC in the allotted time.

Tasks, cost, and review of the Birthday Mkhitaryan SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Serie A TIM

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

The estimated cost of completion seems to be around 210,000-240,000 FUT coins, but the prices are still being determined. Players can also use a lot of fodder to bring down the cost of completion.

The SBC is live in the game for about a week, so players don't have too long to get the card. One will need to complete both the tasks in the stipulated period, and each of the two tasks will come with their individual rewards as a bonus.

Review of the Birthday Mkhitaryan card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Mkhitaryan gets a 91-rated CF card to mark the special occasion for EA. The big news about the card is the 5* permanent upgrade to its weak foot and 5* skill moves. The card also has a dribbling of 91, which makes it a dribbler's dream.

Additionally, Mkhitaryan's special card has 90 sprint speed and 89 finishing, which is further amplified by the weak foot. The final costs are yet to be determined, but the card on its own is an excellent one and perfect for any FIFA 22 player who runs a Serie A team.

