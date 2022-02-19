FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Last Minute SBC in FUT 22

With the release of the Road to the Final (RTTF) promo in FIFA 22, the first single-task Squad Building Challenge (SBC) is also live in the game.

The RTTF promo features special player cards of footballers who are involved in the knockout rounds of European competitions. All three tiers of European competitions have been included and these special cards are available in almost all the packs in the game.

But like every special card, the odds will be significantly lowered and players will have to open a lot of packs in hopes of getting lucky. The Last Minute SBC will provide every FIFA 22 player with one additional pack. If they don't find an RTTF card, there will still be a chance to gain a valuable card that could be used in the FUT squad or as fodder.

Tasks, cost, and reward of the Last Minute SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of the SBC

# of players from Paris SG: Min 1

# of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

Same League Count: Max 4

Rare: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Last Minute SBC has a completion cost ranging between 5,000-8,000 FUT coins depending on the platform of the player. The main restrictions are in the form of two footballers; one of each will have to be from the aforementioned teams. However, there's still enough room for players to solve the SBC in their own way with a focus on the usage of the fodder.

The Last Minute SBC is a non-repeatable Squad Building Challenge and is available in the game for less than 48 hours only.

Review of the Last Minute SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The Last Minute SBC will reward players with one Rare Electrum Players Pack upon completion. Compared to the cost of completion, the chances of breaking even are medium. However, with a lot of fodder on hand, players should be able to complete it for little to no cost. With the chance of getting good fodder at the bare minimum, every FIFA 22 player should be doing the Last Minute SBC.

