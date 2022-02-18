FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the 85+ Triple Upgrade SBC in FUT 22

Future Stars Challenge SBCs may not be there tonight, but FIFA 22 players have several SBCs on their hands, including the 85+ Triple Upgrade.

The Future Stars promo is about the biggest wonderkids who have received special promo cards from the Ultimate Team. These cards can be found in every pack, but they come with significantly lesser odds. The best procedure to obtain these cards is by either doing the player item SBCs. Alternatively, players can try their luck by opening as many packs as possible.

The 85+ Triple Upgrade SBC may not be giving away a pack, but it can still reward players with Future Stars cards. Due to the nature of the rewards, a lot of lower-rated cards will not be among the rewards. Even if there's no Future Stars card, players can still obtain higher overall fodders or items they can use straight away.

Tasks, cost, and review of the 85+ Triple Upgrade in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

IF Players: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

The 85+ Triple Upgrade has a completion cost between 71,000-74,000 FUT coins depending upon the platform of the player. While there is no one concrete way to do the SBC, the cost part comes from the use of the two in-form cards. Players are advised to complete the SBC with the use of as much fodder as possible.

The 85+ Triple Upgrade is live for a very short time and expires in less than 24 hours. It can also be done at most once as it's a non-repeatable SBC.

Review of the 85+ Triple Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The chances of breaking even on the investment cost will massively depend on the luck of the player. There is no chance of lower rated cards which greatly increases the probability of getting a promo item. If at least one of these promo items is high overall, the player will most likely be making a profit.

The SBC is perfect for those who have a lot of fodder and are feeling lucky. For those with a shortage of coins, they should wait for tomorrow's Road to the Finals promo in FIFA 22.

Edited by R. Elahi