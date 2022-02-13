FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete Japhet Tanganga Player Pick in FUT 22

FIFA 22 is back with more player item SBC for the Future Stars promo, and this one features not only one but two variants of a special card of Japhet Tanganga.

The Future Stars promo has featured unique cards for the biggest talents in the world of football. Tanganga is highly rated by many in the football world, and players can now add his special Future Stars card to their FUT squad. To do so, players will need to complete the required SBC in a given time.

Usually, Future Stars cards are available in the packs but have very low odds of being obtained from the packs. Player item SBCs may have a higher direct cost, but there are no worries about RNG. By completing the Japhet Tanganga Future Stars Player Pick SBC, FIFA 22 players can choose between two variants based on their requirements.

Tasks, cost and review of the Japhet Tanganga Future Stars Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Tactical Emulation

# of players from Spurs: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 81

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) Future Stars

FUTURE STARS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

The three separate tasks put the cost of completion between 125,000-130,000 FUT coins depending on the player's platform. Players should use as much fodder as possible since the prices are not strictly lower.

The SBC will be available in the game for seven days, so players shouldn't delay too much. Players must complete all three tasks within the stipulated time to get a chance at the pick.

Review of the Japhet Tanganga Future Stars Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Both cards are rated 88 and have the same set of stats. Players will choose between an LB or an RB version based on their needs. The stats on the card is pretty good, with 92 Pace making it viable on the meta. The 86 Defense and 87 Defense makes the card robust defensively.

Interestingly enough, the RB card has its strong foot as the right, while the LB card has it as the left. So players don't have to bother about the weak foot and can make the pick based on their positional requirements.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar