FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the 81+ Player Pick SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has once again dropped an easy-to-do single task SBC, giving players easy ways to either improve their squads or collect cheap fodder. The amount of SBCs have significantly increased over the last month with back-to-back promos of TOTY and Future Stars.

The eight Future Stars Challenge SBCs have been very popular with players for their rewards and bonus swaps tokens. Future Stars Challenge SBC may have taken a break for the day, but players can still do the 81+ Player Pick to earn themselves some rewards.

Several more profitable SBCs are present in the game and are constantly released. But those are more complex and costlier to complete. The 81+ Player Pick is easy to assemble, and at a bare minimum, the SBC rewards players with vital fodders they can use in costlier SBCs.

Tasks, cost and review of the 81+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

Rare: Min 5

Player Level: Min Gold

Team Chemistry: Min 30

# of players in the Squad: 9

The 81+ Player Pick SBC has a cost of completion of about 5,200-5,400 FUT coins based on a player's platform. The SBC can be done in different ways and has no rigid restrictions. Players should focus on completing the SBC to utilize as much fodder as possible.

The 81+ Player Pick is live in the game for less than four days, so players should submit their squads quickly. It's also a repeatable SBC, which means players can attempt it as many times as possible.

Review of the 81+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

There have been some fantastic single task SBCs with the Future Stars Challenges in recent times. The 81+ Player Pick could be better based on completion costs and the rewards.

Every time a player completes the SBC, they can choose between two cards. Each of the cards is guaranteed to be 81+ rated and Rare. However, the SBC would have been better had players been allowed to keep both cards based on completion costs.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar