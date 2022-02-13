FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Future Stars Challenge 7 SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released the seventh release of the Future Stars Challenge series, and all the players can now avail the Future Stars Challenge 7 SBC for completion.

The Future Stars promo has featured the best wonderkids from the football world who have been given unique cards in the game. The cards have massive upgrades over their base variants and have been released in two teams and player item SBCs. The cards released as part of the teams are available in all packs but have severely low odds.

One great thing for players to do is to open as many packs as possible, as most packs have the chance to contain a Future Stars card. The Future Stars Challenge 7 SBC is straightforward and gives a pack in return. Even if there's no Future Stars card in it, there could always be valuable fodder or other cards to use in someone's FUT squad.

Tasks, cost and rewards of Future Stars Challenge 7 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

Same League Count: Max 7

Same Nation Count: Max 3

Rare: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

The SBC has a cost of completion ranging between 5,500-6,500 coins based on the player's platform. There are several ways to complete the Future Stars Challenge 7 SBC. The main focus should be to do it so that fodder can be used as much as possible.

The Future Stars Challenge 7 SBC, like the previous ones, is also available in the game for 48 hours. It's a non-repeatable SBC only once, so players can only do it once.

Review of the Future Stars Challenge 7 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Today's SBC will reward players with one Rare Electrum Players Pack upon completion. Based on all the available rewards, this is neither the best nor the worst available rewards so far. The required investment is alright compared to the potential rewards, and players should do it.

There's also an added incentive to get a bonus Future Stars swaps token which can now be redeemed in the game. There are several valuable rewards, including guaranteed Future Stars items. Hence, FIFA 22 players have not only one but two good reasons to complete the Future Stars Challenge 7 SBC.

