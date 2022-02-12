FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Future Stars Challenge 6 SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22's affair with the Future Stars Challenge continues with the sixth release of the series, and players have the opportunity to earn another extra token to help their cause.

The Future Stars promo added a new set of unique cards earlier today for the Team 2 release. The Future Stars promo is about the next big thing in world football.

These special cards are available across all packs, but the odds of obtaining one are pretty low. Hence, it's beneficial for the players to get as many packs as possible since every pack comes with a statistical odds of containing a Future Stars item.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam

Kevin Paredes (FS Challenge 6 SBC)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Josh Reid (FS Foundation Pack - 25k/450FP)



Full Tracker

fifauteam.com/fifa-22-future… New Future Stars Swap Token (22/30)Kevin Paredes (FS Challenge 6 SBC)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Josh Reid (FS Foundation Pack - 25k/450FP)Full Tracker New Future Stars Swap Token (22/30)🇺🇸 Kevin Paredes (FS Challenge 6 SBC)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Josh Reid (FS Foundation Pack - 25k/450FP)Full Trackerfifauteam.com/fifa-22-future… https://t.co/UaHqVDJHAM

The Future Stars Challenge 6 SBC not only provides an extra pack, but it's also easy to complete. Even if there's no Future Stars card, players can still have a chance of obtaining valuable items. Hence, the sixth challenge is a must for players to complete.

Tasks, costs and rewards of Future Stars Challenge 6 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

Same League Count: Max 6

Clubs: Min 4

Gold Players: Min 1

Rare: Min 3

Squad Rating: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Future Stars Challenge 6 SBC costs about 4,500-5,000 FUT coins to complete based on the player's platform. There can be several ways to go around solving today's SBC, but the focus should be on the use of as much fodder as possible.

Like the previous series releases, the 6th SBC is also non-repeatable and can only be done once. Additionally, players only have 48 hours to complete the SBC before it expires.

Review of the Future Stars Challenge 6 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Today's SBC will reward players with one Rare Gold Player pack upon completion. The reward of today's drop isn't as good as some of the other ones. However, the chances of break-even are pretty good, mainly if players use fodder.

Also Read Article Continues below

There's also another token for the Future Stars Swap program, which started today. The Future Stars Challenge 6 SBC is an excellent opportunity for players to earn that one extra token if required. Hence, players have a bonus incentive to complete the Future Stars 6 SBC in FIFA 22.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar