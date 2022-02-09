FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Future Stars Challenge 4 SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 is back with another Future Stars Challenge SBC, and this is the fourth in the series, which was released on February 8.

FIFA 22's Future Stars promo is about the biggest wonderkids of the modern game. Several special cards for talented young footballers have been released as part of the Team 1 reveal. Different items have also been added as part of player item SBCs. All the packs in the game can statistically contain a Future Stars item, but the odds are low.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam



Duration: 2 days

Reward: tradeable Rare Electrum Players Pack + Future Stars Token

db.fifauteam.com/fifa-22-packs-… Future Stars Challenge 4Duration: 2 daysReward: tradeable Rare Electrum Players Pack + Future Stars Token Future Stars Challenge 4Duration: 2 daysReward: tradeable Rare Electrum Players Pack + Future Stars Tokendb.fifauteam.com/fifa-22-packs-… https://t.co/MmbMQ8MOtj

This is why completing SBCs like the Future Stars Challenge 4 has become more critical. The SBCs drop additional packs containing Future Stars items if the players are lucky enough. Additionally, the packs provide a cheap and easy way for players to update and improve their squads.

Tasks, costs and rewards of the Future Stars Challenge 4 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

Clubs: Min 3

Same League Count: Min 5

Same Club Count: Max 4

Rare: Min 5

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 90

# of players in the Squad: 11

Although the Future Stars Challenge 4 SBC is at its initial stage, it looks like it will cost between 9,000-10,000 FUT coins based on the platforms. Players can, of course, complete the tasks in their way, with the focus being on using as much fodder as possible.

Like the previous releases of the series, the Future Stars Challenge 4 is non-repeatable and can be done just once. It's live in the game for less than 48 hours, so players shouldn't delay too long if they plan on completing the SBC.

Review of the Future Stars Challenge 4 SBC

Today's SBC will reward players with one Rare Electrum Players Pack, which is worth it. The cost of the pack is more than the cost of completion. There is a high probability of breaking even on the investments.

Also Read Article Continues below

FIFA 22 players also have an added incentive as the Future Stars Challenge 4 SBC comes with one extra token. This token can be used in the Future Stars Swap program in the future. There are several valuable rewards, including Future Stars players, that players will earn. Hence, every FIFA 22 player should be looking to complete the Future Stars Challenge 4 SBC.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar