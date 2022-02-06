FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Future Stars Challenge 2 SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22's Future Stars promo is in full swing as it has already released several SBCs in the last couple of days.

The Future Stars promo is in contrast with the last promo, the TOTY. While that one featured some of last year's standout performers, the current one features special items from some of the biggest wonderkids. These players may be young, but they are insanely talented, and several of them have been awarded a place in the Team 1 reveal yesterday.

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA



#FUT #FutureStars Team 1 is here: Special Player Items with permanent boosts representing the ratings these rising stars could achieve if they reach their full potential.



Learn more x.ea.com/72984



#FIFA22 The future's so bright, shades won't even be enough.Team 1 is here: Special Player Items with permanent boosts representing the ratings these rising stars could achieve if they reach their full potential.Learn more The future's so bright, shades won't even be enough. 😎⚽️#FUT #FutureStars💫 Team 1 is here: Special Player Items with permanent boosts representing the ratings these rising stars could achieve if they reach their full potential.Learn more 👉 x.ea.com/72984#FIFA22 https://t.co/1ktLBasgaA

While the cards have significant upgrades, the odds of receiving an item is relatively low. Hence, it's beneficial for the FIFA 22 players to complete as many SBCs as possible. These SBCs help earn different packs, and each has a possible chance of gifting a unique item to the players.

Tasks, Costs and Rewards of the Future Stars Challenge 2 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

Leagues: Max 6

Nationalities: Min 4

Same Club Count: Max 4

Rare: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

The completion cost is being determined but should cost between 6,000-7,000 FUT coins based on the platform of a player. There are several ways to complete the SBC, but the focus should be on using as much fodder as possible.

Like yesterday's release, the Future Stars Challenge 2 SBC is also live in the game for 48 hours. It's also non-repeatable, so it can only be completed once.

Review of the Future Stars Challenge 2 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Today's SBC rewards one Gold Players Pack upon completion. The reward in itself is extremely poor and represents inferior returns. The chances of breaking even on this pack are meagre, and the only possible way to make it worth the effort is to use as much fodder as possible.

The only proper incentive for a FIFA 22 player to do today's SBC is to earn the token. This token can get valuable rewards in the upcoming Future Stars Swap program. A maximum of 28 tokens to be achieved, with the Future Stars Challenge 2 SBC providing one. The Future Stars swap token makes it worth the player's time to complete the SBC.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar