FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Future Stars Challenge 1 SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22's Team of the Year (TOTY) promo may be over, but the saga of SBCs is not stopping as the new promo has already brought the Future Stars Challenge 1 SBC for all the players.

The TOTY promo was all about the big names and standout performers of last year. The Future Stars promo is instead about the wonder kids in world football who have the potential to make it big. Just like the TOTY items, the Future Stars items also have upgraded stats compared to their base variants.

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA



#FUT #FutureStars Team 1 is here: Special Player Items with permanent boosts representing the ratings these rising stars could achieve if they reach their full potential.



Learn more x.ea.com/72984



#FUT #FutureStars Team 1 is here: Special Player Items with permanent boosts representing the ratings these rising stars could achieve if they reach their full potential.

Like TOTY items, these cards are also obtainable from every pack but will be rare. By completing the Future Stars Challenge 1 SBC, players will be able to earn an additional pack which will improve their chances of obtaining a Future Stars player.

Tasks, costs and rewards for the Future Stars Challenge 1 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate

Task of the SBC

Same League Count: Max 6

Clubs: Min 5

Gold Players: Min 4

Squad Rating: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

The cost of completing the Future Stars Challenge 1 SBC seems to be consistent across all platforms. FIFA 22 players will have to spend about 4,000 FUT coins to complete the SBC. The SBC is non-repeatable so it can be done only once and is available in the game for 48 hours.

There are several ways for a FIFA 22 player to complete the SBC. The best process will be to focus on the path which enables the use of as much fodder as possible.

Review of the Future Stars Challenge 1 SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The Future Stars Challenge 1 SBC will reward a FIFA 22 player with 1 Rare Gold Pack upon completion. The cost of the pack is far greater than what it could cost the player to complete the SBC. This definitely makes the SBC doable for the player. It's quite easy and cheap to complete as well.

As a bonus, players will also get one extra token that can be used in the Future Stars swap program. The program has some great sets of rewards that can even earn a player a guaranteed Future Stars item as well. This is just another incentive the player has for completing today's SBC.

Edited by R. Elahi