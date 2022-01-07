FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: EA reveals all the attacker nominations for Team of the Year (TOTY) in FUT 22

With the New Year, FIFA 22's upcoming Team of the Year (TOTY) promo is not very far off. The promo, released in January of each year, is an absolute fan favorite and contains some of the best cards to ever feature in each year's game.

EA Sports has revealed the first set of nominations so that fans can start the voting process with their favorite attackers. Attackers have a very important role to play, as they share the burden of scoring goals primarily.

2021 saw some exciting attacking displays across many tournaments from all across the planets. The names that have been revealed as part of the nominations have been the best performers throughout the year for their respective clubs.

With some pretty exciting names, FIFA 22 players will have the opportunity to vote for their picks and choose who ultimately makes it on to the TOTY release in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of all the attacker nominations revealed

Karim Benzema - Real Madrid

Federico Chiese - Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United

Jonathan David - LOSC Lille

Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich

Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund

Gerard Moreno - Villareal

Jack Grealish - Manchester City

Ciro Immobile - Lazio

Lorenzo Insigne - Napoli

Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA



Back the best for



🗳 Vote for your favourite attackers January 10 The forces up front ⚔️Back the best for #TOTY 🗳 Vote for your favourite attackers January 10 The forces up front ⚔️Back the best for #TOTY 🗳 Vote for your favourite attackers January 10 https://t.co/V3w2gQhaRq

Romelu Lukaku - Chelsea

Lautaro Martinez - Inter Milan

Kylian Mbappe - PSG

Lionel Messi - PSG

Neymar - PSG

MIkel Oyarzabal - Real Sociedad

Dimitri Payet - Marseille

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

Luis Suarez - Atletico Madrid

Dusan Tadic - Ajax

Dusan Vlahovic - Fiorentina

FIFA 22 players will be able to cast their votes from January 10 onwards, with the rest of the nominations coming over the next few days.

When is Team of the Year (TOTY) promo coming to FIFA 22?

With nominations being disclosed in the early days of November, voting will begin on January 10. It's almost certain that the TOTY promo of FIFA 22 will be following the tradition and appearing in January as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

Although EA Sports are yet to give out confirmed information, January 21 is the date according to certain leaks. However, this is just speculation and FIFA 22 players are advised to follow the official channels for confirmed information.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider