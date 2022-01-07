FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: EA reveals all the attacker nominations for Team of the Year (TOTY) in FUT 22

With the New Year, FIFA 22's upcoming Team of the Year (TOTY) promo is not very far off. The promo, released in January of each year, is an absolute fan favorite and contains some of the best cards to ever feature in each year's game.
EA Sports has revealed the first set of nominations so that fans can start the voting process with their favorite attackers. Attackers have a very important role to play, as they share the burden of scoring goals primarily.
2021 saw some exciting attacking displays across many tournaments from all across the planets. The names that have been revealed as part of the nominations have been the best performers throughout the year for their respective clubs.
With some pretty exciting names, FIFA 22 players will have the opportunity to vote for their picks and choose who ultimately makes it on to the TOTY release in FIFA 22.
FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of all the attacker nominations revealed
Karim Benzema - Real Madrid
Federico Chiese - Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United
Jonathan David - LOSC Lille
Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich
Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund
Gerard Moreno - Villareal
Jack Grealish - Manchester City
Ciro Immobile - Lazio
Lorenzo Insigne - Napoli
Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur
Romelu Lukaku - Chelsea
Lautaro Martinez - Inter Milan
Kylian Mbappe - PSG
Lionel Messi - PSG
Neymar - PSG
MIkel Oyarzabal - Real Sociedad
Dimitri Payet - Marseille
Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
Luis Suarez - Atletico Madrid
Dusan Tadic - Ajax
Dusan Vlahovic - Fiorentina
FIFA 22 players will be able to cast their votes from January 10 onwards, with the rest of the nominations coming over the next few days.
When is Team of the Year (TOTY) promo coming to FIFA 22?
With nominations being disclosed in the early days of November, voting will begin on January 10. It's almost certain that the TOTY promo of FIFA 22 will be following the tradition and appearing in January as well.
Although EA Sports are yet to give out confirmed information, January 21 is the date according to certain leaks. However, this is just speculation and FIFA 22 players are advised to follow the official channels for confirmed information.