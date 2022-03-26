FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Fantasy FUT Ivan Perisic SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team had a busy Friday night with the ongoing Fantasy FUT promo. Aside from revealing a full 13-card Team 2, there's also another player item SBC in the form of Ivan Perisic. For players who want to add a special Fantasy FUT card without relying on luck, this is the perfect SBC to complete.

Fantasy FUT cards are special cards that have upgraded stats. Their overalls and stats can further improve by up to 3 in the month of April after fulfilling certain conditions. This makes the cards quite valuable, but getting one from packs can be tricky. Their odds are really low and players could have to spend a fortune to get one. Alternatively, players can complete the SBC and add a Fantasy FUT card to their FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Tasks, cost, and review of the Fantasy FUT Ivan Perisic SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) Top Form

Min. 1 Players: Team of The Week

Min. Team Rating: 82

Min. Team Chemistry: 65

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

2) Tactical Emulation

Min. 1 Player from Inter

Min. 1 Players: Team of The Week

Min. Team Rating: 84

Min. Team Chemistry: 60

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

3) Serie A

Min. 1 Player from Serie A

Min. 1 Players: Team of The Week

Min. Team Rating: 85

Min. Team Chemistry: 50

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

The Fantasy FUT Ivan Perisic SBC's cost is still being determined, but it should be above the 150,000 FUT coins mark. The final price will come down with the use of fodder.

The SBC will be live until April 1, so players won't have much time to lose if they want to add this special card to their squads. Players will need to complete all three tasks in the stipulated period of time to unlock the special card.

Review of the Fantasy FUT Ivan Perisic card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Ivan Perisic has received an 89-rated LM card which looks quite potent based on its stats. The 92 Pace is not too shabby, although there are faster items in the game.

89 Shooting and 90 Dribbling are also two areas that look potent but could have been better. 4* Skill Moves and 5* Weak Foot are definitely bonuses and make the card more valuable.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam

89 Ivan Perišic

fifauteam.com/fifa-22-fantas… New Fantasy FUT Player SBC89 Ivan Perišic New Fantasy FUT Player SBC🇭🇷 89 Ivan Perišicfifauteam.com/fifa-22-fantas… https://t.co/f5vKu6zLV7

Perisic's Fantasy FUT card looks quite potent and is a well-rounded card. It's definitely doable if a player is running a Serie A squad in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The card's stats and overall could improve with the upgrades it might receive in April.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi