FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of FUT Birthday Team 2 revealed in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team's anniversary celebrations continue with the FUT Birthday promo, and EA has released Team 2 cards to mark the occasion. The Team 2 cards replace the previously released Team 1 cards. Like the pre-existing cards under the promo, the Team 2 cards also come with permanent upgrades and will be available in packs.

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA



-More Special Player Items with five-star weak foot or skill moves upgrades



-Additional SBCs



-A new Objectives Player



-More chances at FUT Birthday Swaps tokens



Find out more x.ea.com/73225 #FUT Birthday Team 2's arrived in #FIFA22 -More Special Player Items with five-star weak foot or skill moves upgrades-Additional SBCs-A new Objectives Player-More chances at FUT Birthday Swaps tokensFind out more #FUT Birthday Team 2's arrived in #FIFA22: -More Special Player Items with five-star weak foot or skill moves upgrades-Additional SBCs-A new Objectives Player-More chances at FUT Birthday Swaps tokensFind out more 👉 x.ea.com/73225 https://t.co/zR7zERPkx8

The FUT Birthday promo features special cards that have permanent upgrades in the Weak Foot or Skill Moves departments. The cards released as part of Team two will permanent Skill Moves or Weak Foot upgrades to 5*.

All Team 2 cards will be available in packs starting as of now. However, players should be aware that the odds of finding one are low, and they will have to rely on luck.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Complete list of FUT Birthday Team 2 cards

Alexander Djiku - CB - 86

Yuri Berchiche - LB - 88

Wilfred Ndidi - CDM - 88

Silas Katompa - RM - 89

Davinson Sanchez - CB - 89

Lucas Paqueta - CM - 90

Nabil Fekir - CAM - 90

Roberto Firmino - CF - 92

Manuel Neuer - GK - 93

Paulo Dybala - CF - 93

Dani Alves - RB - 93

How to obtain a FUT Birthday Team 2 card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Team 2 contains some really special cards that will be wonderful additions to any player's FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squad. There is more than one way to add a Team 2 card, but each option has its own advantages and disadvantages.

The surest way to get a Team 2 card is from the FUT market itself. There's no reliance on luck, and players can get the exact card they want to play with. However, they will have to rely on other players' overall supply and will. There's a high chance that the special cards will be in heavy demand and can command high prices.

The second option is to go by opening packs. They are massively reliant on luck with the incredibly low probability of getting a Team 2 card. It is possible that a player might potentially spend all their FUT coins and still not get one.

The third and most patient way is to try the FUT Birthday swaps program. Every day, there are SBCs that give out Swaps tokens, and there are more ways to earn them. At higher levels, players can get a Team 2 card pick. While this is arguably the safest way, players will have to be patient with this method.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi