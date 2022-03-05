FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of FUT Birthday Team 1 revealed in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has a brand new promo, and this one celebrates the anniversary of the Ultimate Team mode itself.

The FUT Birthday promo is now live in the game, and several additions have already been made to the delight of the fans. This includes the player item SBC of Mkhitaryan's special card. A complete team has also been revealed, including several special player items.

These FUT Birthday Team 1 items come with a permanent upgrade to their Weak Foot. Each of the items as part of Team 1 has 5* Weak Foot, which is a highly coveted attribute in Ultimate Team. With the full reveal of Team 1, FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players will have the chance to add some remarkable cards to their FUT squads.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Complete list of FUT Birthday Team 1 cards

Jeremy Doku - RW - 86

Lucas Torreira - CDM - 87

Daichi Kamada - CAM - 87

Ihlas Bebou - ST - 88

Jack Grealish - LW - 89

Giovanni Di Lorenzo - RB - 89

Nuno Mendes - LWB - 90

Allan - CDM - 91

Toni Kroos - CM - 92

Luis Suarez - ST - 93

Cristiano Ronaldo - ST - 94

How to obtain a FUT Birthday Team 1 card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The cards as part of Team 1 are special, especially the cards of Cristiano Ronaldo and Nuno Mendes, among others. Given how good these cards are, it's quite natural that every FIFA 22 Ultimate Team player will want to have at least one player from this team.

There are several ways in which a card from Team 1 can be unlocked. The simplest thing to do is to get the card a player wants from the FUT market. However, this is easier said than done. The supply of these cards will be at an all-time low at the moment. While the supply will increase, there will be more demand, resulting in higher prices.

Players can try out their luck by opening any pack that is applicable to have a Team 1 card. However, as with any promo card, the odds of getting one will be quite low.

EA has also introduced a FUT Birthday Swaps program. Under the program, players will have several ways to earn tokens every day that can be later exchanged in a Swaps program. Some of the rewards over there include Team 1 items as per the official site, and that is another way to get them.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi