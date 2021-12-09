FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team Of The Week 12 (TOTW 12) cards revealed

FIFA 22 has released another set of Team of the Week cards, consisting of the player items belonging to the TOTW 12 squad.

Every Wednesday, EA Sports releases a set of 23 player items that are part of the respective week's TOTW release. These player items belong to footballers who have made standout performances in real-life football matches the previous weekend. Their place in the TOTW is an acknowledgement of their superb individual performances.

The TOTW cards have boosted stats compared to their base variants, and they have significantly fewer chances of being packed in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team packs. Naturally, TOTW items have higher demand, and some of the player items, which are extremely pro-meta, have very high prices in the FUT market in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

FIFA 22 TOTW 12: Full list of the footballers and their player items

Kaly Sene ST 70

Astrit Selmani ST 76

Takahiro Kunimoto CM 77

Adam Davies GK 78

Bryan Linssen ST 80

Marko Livaja ST 81

Martin Terrier LW 81

Attila Szalai CB 81

Frederic Guilbert RWB 81

Camilo Vargas GK 81

Luis Miguel Rodriguez CF 82

Patrik Schick ST 82

Alex Moreno LB 82

Ezri Konsa CB 82

Igor Akinfeev GK 83

Luka Jovic ST 84

Vincenzo Grifo LM 84

Teji Savarnier CAM 85

Alessandro Bastoni CB 86

Jordan Henderson CM 86

Kingsley Coman LM 87

Bernardo Silva CM 87

Ciro Immobile ST 88

Review of TOTW 12 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The highest-rated player item is that of Ciro Immobile. Although Immobile's TOTW card possesses 87 pace, he is not meta. This is mainly due to his height and the fact that he has just 3* skill moves. The player item is already less than 50k on PlayStation.

Both Kingsley Coman and Bernardo Silva have two great 87-rated player items in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team TOTW 12. However, Coman's player item looks absolutely insane with 94 Pace. The card will be very high on demand, and unless a player is lucky enough to obtain it in packs, they will have to spend a fortune on acquiring it from the market.

Both Jordan Henderson and Alessandro Bastoni's player items are good but could have been better. With a lack of ample pace, both are likely to suffer in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team meta, despite having a great set of stats otherwise.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar