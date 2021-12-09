FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team Of The Week 12 (TOTW 12) cards revealed

FIFA 22 has released another set of Team of the Week cards, consisting of the player items belonging to the TOTW 12 squad.
Every Wednesday, EA Sports releases a set of 23 player items that are part of the respective week's TOTW release. These player items belong to footballers who have made standout performances in real-life football matches the previous weekend. Their place in the TOTW is an acknowledgement of their superb individual performances.
The TOTW cards have boosted stats compared to their base variants, and they have significantly fewer chances of being packed in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team packs. Naturally, TOTW items have higher demand, and some of the player items, which are extremely pro-meta, have very high prices in the FUT market in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.
FIFA 22 TOTW 12: Full list of the footballers and their player items
Kaly Sene ST 70
Astrit Selmani ST 76
Takahiro Kunimoto CM 77
Adam Davies GK 78
Bryan Linssen ST 80
Marko Livaja ST 81
Martin Terrier LW 81
Attila Szalai CB 81
Frederic Guilbert RWB 81
Camilo Vargas GK 81
Luis Miguel Rodriguez CF 82
Patrik Schick ST 82
Alex Moreno LB 82
Ezri Konsa CB 82
Igor Akinfeev GK 83
Luka Jovic ST 84
Vincenzo Grifo LM 84
Teji Savarnier CAM 85
Alessandro Bastoni CB 86
Jordan Henderson CM 86
Kingsley Coman LM 87
Bernardo Silva CM 87
Ciro Immobile ST 88
Review of TOTW 12 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team
The highest-rated player item is that of Ciro Immobile. Although Immobile's TOTW card possesses 87 pace, he is not meta. This is mainly due to his height and the fact that he has just 3* skill moves. The player item is already less than 50k on PlayStation.
Both Kingsley Coman and Bernardo Silva have two great 87-rated player items in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team TOTW 12. However, Coman's player item looks absolutely insane with 94 Pace. The card will be very high on demand, and unless a player is lucky enough to obtain it in packs, they will have to spend a fortune on acquiring it from the market.
Both Jordan Henderson and Alessandro Bastoni's player items are good but could have been better. With a lack of ample pace, both are likely to suffer in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team meta, despite having a great set of stats otherwise.