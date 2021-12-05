FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 12 (TOTW 12) predictions

FIFA 22 Team of the Week 12 (TOTW 12) release is coming soon on Wednesday, December 8, and will contain the best performers from this weekend's football.

Every week EA Sports celebrates the best individual performances from the world of real-life football. These player items have boosted stats compared to their base variants in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Quite naturally, these items also have significantly lesser odds of obtaining them.

Given their rarer occurrences and boosted stats, the TOTW player items command higher prices in FIFA 22. Some items like that of Vinicius Jr. and Virgil Van Dijk are tremendous in the present meta and these cards have very high demand due to their utility.

With the weekend coming to an end, let's look at the roundup of the best performers, some of whom will feature in the upcoming TOTW release in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Predictions and possible players for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Team of the Week (TOTW 12)

Timo Baumgartl

The German CB scored one and assisted another to help Union Berlin grab a vital win against RB Leipzig.

Niclas Füllkrug

The German striker scored one and set up two others in Werder Bremen's 4-0 win. He is a top candidate to feature on FIFA 22 TOTW 12 team.

Patrik Schick

Squawka Football @Squawka Only Robert Lewandowski (14) has scored more Bundesliga goals than Patrik Schick (12) this season.



Just the four goals for him this afternoon. ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ Only Robert Lewandowski (14) has scored more Bundesliga goals than Patrik Schick (12) this season. Just the four goals for him this afternoon. ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/Hpfq3pmmJO

Patrik Schick will be the biggest shock if he misses out on a place in FIFA 22 TOTW 12. He scored 4 goals and assisted one in Bayer Leverkusen's 7-1 battering of Greuther Furth.

Jarrod Bowen

He played an important role in West Ham's 3-2 upset win over Chelsea. Bowen scored a goal himself and won a penalty that proved to be crucial in the final result.

Fred

Manchester United started a new regime under Ralf Rangnick and got off to a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace. Fred played a stellar role with superb work-rate and midfield play, and his wonderful goal was ultimately the difference-maker.

Son Heung-Min

The South Korean put on an excellent offensive display in Tottenham's 3-0 win over Norwich. Son was adjudged as the MOTM for his one goal and one assist.

Bernardo Silva

The Portuguese continues his rich vein of form to help his case for FIFA 22 TOTW 22. He scored a brace as Manchester City won 3-1 against Watford.

Aliou Badji

The Senegalese forward scored 2 and assisted 1 to help the French side Amiens get a 3-0 win.

Martin Terrier

The French LW scored an excellent hat-trick as Stade Rennais won 3-0 vs Saint-Etienne.

Giovanni Simeone

Hellas Verona had a thrilling 4-3 win over Spezia largely thanks to a brace by Giovanni Simeone. The Argentine's performance could see him appearing on FIFA 22 TOTW 12.

Hakan Calhanoglu

The Turkish midfielder piled on more misery on Roma by helping Inter win 3-0. With one goal and one assist, it is expected that Calhanoglu will feature in FIFA 22 TOTW 12.

Italian Football TV @IFTVofficial Hakan Calhanoglu appreciation tweet:



⚽️ 5 goals

🅰️ 4 assists



Been an incredible spark for Inter. Shaping up to be a great season ⚫️🔵 Hakan Calhanoglu appreciation tweet:⚽️ 5 goals🅰️ 4 assists Been an incredible spark for Inter. Shaping up to be a great season ⚫️🔵 https://t.co/UVNh3kBSMV

Luka Jovic

The Serbian finally showed his ability to make easy work of Real Sociedad in Real Madrid's 2-0 win. Jovic scored once and helped to set up another.

Jesper Karlsson

The left winger was the main proponent of Dutch team AZ Alkmaar's 3-1 win. He scored twice and made an assist was the MOTM.

Maximilian Wittek

The Vitesse LWB notched up a hat-trick of assists as Vitesse won 6-1 against SC Cambuur.

Mattheus Nunes

Sporting Lisbon had a massive 3-1 win over SL Benfica. The CAM scored one and setup another and was adjudged as MOTM.

Benjamin Verbic

The Slovenian winger scored twice in Dynamo Kyiv's 3-0 win.

Ezri Konsa

The English CB scored 2 goals for Aston Villa as they beat Leicester City 2-1. Konsa was awarded man of the match for his brilliant display.

Disclaimer: This is a developing list, and additions will be made to it if any more entries warrant a spot. These are predictions for FIFA 22 TOTW 12, and not the actual one.

Edited by R. Elahi