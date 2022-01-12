FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team Of The Week 17 (TOTW 17) cards revealed in FUT 22

Another set of FIFA 22's Team of the Week (TOTW) team has been introduced by the release of TOTW 17 cards. This week's release features special player items of footballers who put on incredible performances last weekend. Some of the names are predictable, while other inclusions are definitely somewhat surprising.

As usual, all these items will be available across different packs in the game until next week. However, the odds of obtaining a TOTW item from packs are significantly lower. The cards have boosted stats compared to their base variants, since these are in-form items for footballers.

The prices these cards fetch are also higher and with the TOTY promo coming up, it's set to rise further. Hence, players can definitely try their luck with a pack or two to find out which TOTW 17 items they can obtain.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Complete list of all the player items that are part of TOTW 17

Song Wenjie LW 67

Jack Armer LB 70

Dani Escriche ST 75

Cherif Ndiaye ST 77

Lincoln CAM 79

Gianluca Caprari CF 81

David Raum LWB 82

Hector Bellerin RB 82

Puertas RM 82

Ludovic Ajorque ST 82

Stefan Lainer RWB 83

Walter Benitez GK 83

Aurelien Tchouameni CDM 84

Aitor GK 84

Cengiz Under RW 84

Andre Silva ST 86

Domenico Berardi RW 86

Mikel Oyarzabal LW 87

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic CM 87

Alesandro Bastoni CB 87

Theo Hernandez LB 87

Marquinhos CB 89

Best cards of FIFA 22 TOTW 17

Marquinhos is the highest rated card of TOTW 17 and like all his other cards, it's pretty good. The card has 83 Pace and 84 Physicality which is a great combination for any centre-back in the game. Add to that a Defense of 91 and players certainly have a great item to add to their squad.

Theo Hernandez's 87 rated left-back card is one of the best left cards added to the game. The card has an extreme Pace of 96. Although the card is an offensive card in general, the 81 Defense and 85 Physicality helps ensure the defensive solidity of the card.

Finally, Domenico Berardi's 86 rated right wing card pips Pyarzabal's LW card, despite having one less overall. Better skill moves, along with 89 Dribbling and 85 Pace, makes the card a valuable addition to any FIFA 22 player's squad.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider