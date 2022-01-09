FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 17 (TOTW 17) predictions for FUT 22

FIFA 22 TOTW 17 is set to be released on January 12, and as usual, there are some great contenders for a place among the 23 on coming Wednesday.

The TOTW promo has special player items that are made available to all players in FIFA 22. These player items are representatives of real-life footballers who deliver outstanding performances over the course of a weekend.

The cards, upon their release, are available across all packs within the game. However, these cards have very little odds of being obtained successfully and tend to be very cost-intensive. Acquiring them from stores can also be quite expensive as these cards are useful to complete certain SBCs.

With a set of amazing performances from all around the world football, here's a list of the best potential candidates who can secure a place in FIFA 22 TOTW 17.

Predictions and possible players of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Team of the Week (TOTW 17)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

The Serbian midfielder finds himself with a strong shout for a place in FIFA 22's upcoming TOTW release.

Lazio were uncharacteristic in their 3-3 draw with Empoli but Milinkovic Savic was brilliant. He had a contribution in all 3 goals with 2 goals and 1 assist.

Gianluca Caprari

There's more action from Serie A where Hellas Verona managed to get the better of Spezia in a 2-1 win. Caprari managed to score both goals and was given the Man of the Match award for his efforts.

Bruno Henrique

The defensive midfielder played superbly in Al-Ittihad's 2-0 win against Al-Fayha as he scored both goals and it could well see the Brazilian earn a place in TOTW 17 of FIFA 22.

Christopher Nkunku

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet



46': Subbed on

47': Assist

58': Goal

60': Assist



Christopher Nkunku is on fire today:46': Subbed on47': Assist58': Goal60': Assist Christopher Nkunku is on fire today:🔀 46': Subbed on🎯 47': Assist⚽️ 58': Goal🎯 60': Assist🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/nDNeoqcmSx

Frenchman Nkunku may see another special card being added to the collection when TOTW 17 releases in a couple of days. He was excellent in RB Leipzig's victory over Mainz. Nkunku scored 1 goals and earned two assists as the east German club won 4-1.

Mikel Oyarzabal

The Spaniard was the main-difference maker in Real Sociedad's 1-0 win over Celta Vigo. He could be getting another special card in less than a week following the release of his FIFA 22 Headliners item.

David Raum

The German left-back had a pivotal role in Hoffenheim's 3-1 win over Augsburg. He scored 1 goal and assisted another and was deemed the Man of the Match for his efforts.

Theo Hernandez

Venezia FC @VeneziaFC_EN



#ArancioNeroVerde 🟠 🟢 It proved very difficult to contain Theo Hernández and an excellent Milan side that are rightly challenging for the title. It proved very difficult to contain Theo Hernández and an excellent Milan side that are rightly challenging for the title.#ArancioNeroVerde 🟠⚫️🟢 https://t.co/phXCijsxG3

Theo Hernandez could be making his FIFA 22 TOTW 17 debut with his twin goals and a clean sheet in AC Milan's 3-0 win over Venezia.

Domenico Berardi

The Italian had a superb outing in Sassuolo's 5-1 win over Empoli. With his 1 goal and 2 assists, he will be a strong contender for FIFA 22's TOTW 17.

Niclas Eliasson

The left winger scored 1 and assisted another to help Nimes Olympique beat Dijon by a scoreline of 2-1 in the French league.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This is a developing list, and additions will be made to it if any more entries warrant a spot. These are also predictions for FIFA 22 TOTW 17, and not the actual one.

Edited by R. Elahi