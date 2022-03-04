FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete Hany Mukhtar Squad Foundations SBC in FUT 22

After a series of low-rated player item SBCs in FIFA 22, the game has made a higher-rated option available to all the players in addition to their respective FUT squads.

Squad Foundations promo comes from time to time and is similar to Player Moments and Flashback. Cards under this promo are available as part of player item SBCs. While this may seem problematic for some, the SBCs take away the player's dependence on luck to obtain special cards.

ULTIMATE FIFA22 @ultimatefifa



84 rated squad

1 IF

65 🧪



Looks decent. MLS #FUT Squad Foundations Hany Mukhtar SBC.84 rated squad1 IF65 🧪Looks decent. MLS #FUT Squad Foundations Hany Mukhtar SBC. 👀84 rated squad1 IF65 🧪Looks decent. https://t.co/pz0wBbaN3x

The Squad Foundations cards have boosted stats, and the current Hany Mukhtar card is a massive upgrade over its base edition. Let's now check the tasks and cost of completing the SBC in the stipulated time to earn the special card.

Tasks, cost, and review of the Hany Mukhtar Squad Foundations SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of the SBC

# of players from Germany: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

Hany Mukhtar Squad Foundations SBC costs between 61,000 and 65,000 FUT coins to complete. The cost will vary based on the platform of the player and can be further dropped depending on the fodder of the players. If the in-form card can be filled with fodder, the cost will reduce a lot.

Hany Mukhtar's special card can be obtained in the game for 9 weeks, so players do have a lot of time on their hands.

Review of the Hany Mukhtar FUT Squad Foundations SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Hany Mukhtar has received an 88-rated CAM card as part of the Squad Foundations promo. The card has some excellent set of stats like Sprint Speed of 94, which makes it rank high on the current meta.

While the Shooting stat of 85 could have been better, the card has 5* Weak Foot. 4* Skill Moves come with 86 Dribbling, which makes it a great card to dribble with. Finally, 86 Passing ensures that the card can fulfill the role it's made for.

The difficulty comes from the fact that it's an MLS card, and not many people run squads from there. However, Mukhtar's special card can fit into sides that are built around German players, where the card can be an excellent option.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi