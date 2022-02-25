FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete 84+ Player Pick in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released another single-player SBC under the Road to the FInal (RTTF) promo, and this one comes with a facility to give multiple options to players regarding the rewards.

February has been a strong month with the release of the Future Stars promo at first. This has been followed by the RTTF promo, which features special cards for footballers who are present in the knockout rounds of the European club competitions. With the 84+ Player Pick SBC, players could get a chance to have an RTTF card if they're lucky enough.

While RTTF cards are available in almost every pack, the odds of getting one are very low. Hence, it becomes important for players to try as many ways as possible to increase their potential to get a special card.

Tasks, cost, and review of the 84+ Player Pick in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of the SBC

IF Players: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

The 84+ Player Pick SBC has a completion cost ranging between 33,000-35,000 FUT coins based on the platform of the player. The solution should focus on filling the squad with as much fodder as possible, especially when it comes to the requirements of the 2 in-form items.

The 84+ Player Pick is a non-repeatable SBC and can only be done once. FIFA 22 players only have 24 hours to complete this SBC if they want to do so.

Review of the 84+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Upon completion of the SBC, players will be offered three picks. All three picks will have gold players of overall 84 or more. Players can then select one to add to their FUT squad. While the 84+ Player Pick SBC may seem lucrative at the start, there are a lot of caveats.

Several cards rated between 84-85 are worth way less than what the SBC will cost. In-form fodders are highly useful, and players should save them for other SBCs, which offer better rewards in comparison to their completion cost.

The 84+ Player Pick SBC should have had a lot less cost of completion. Even with the use of fodder, the chances for a player to break even are really low.

