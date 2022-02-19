FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Road to the Final (RTTF) cards revealed in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has a brand new promo for players with unique items and is based on the real-life success of clubs in European competitions.

The Future Stars promo concentrated on the biggest wonderkids and had positive reactions from the players. The Road to the FInal (RTTF) promo features special players who are all involved in the knockout stages of the European competitions. The team that has been revealed has cards of footballers from all three tiers of the European competitions.

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA s of Europe? 🤔



Road to the Final is HERE. Dynamic Player Items with the potential to upgrade as teams make progress through



Road to the Final is HERE. Dynamic Player Items with the potential to upgrade as teams make progress through #UCL, #UEL, & #UECL

These cards will be available in all the packs, but players will have to depend on their luck to get them. But with scope for improvement and dynamic upgrades, the cards will surely be there on the bucket list of every FIFA 22 player.

Complete list of all the Road to the Final (RTTF) cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Boubacar Kamara - CDM - 85

Chris Smalling - CB - 86

Jarrod Bowen - RM - 86

Ansu Fati - LW - 87

Hirving Lozano - RW - 87

Papu Gomez - CAM - 87

Juan Cuadrado - RB - 87

Alex Telles - LB -87

Renato Sanches - CM - 87

Presnel Kimpembe - CB - 87

Josip Ilicic - CF - 88

Corentin Tolisso - CM - 88

Marcos Llorente - CM - 88

Alexis Sanchez - CF - 88

Gareth Bale - ST - 89

Kai Havertz - CAM - 89

Jamie Vardy - ST - 90

Sadio Mane - CAM - 92

How will the RTTF cards get a boost in FIFA 22?

All the cards that feature in RTTF have boosted stats compared to their base variants. These cards will have the potential to receive dynamic upgrades, which will depend on their progression in the tournament.

The cards will receive dynamic upgrades up to a maximum of 5 times based on the following activities:

First knockout game win after campaign launch Qualifying for the Quarter Finals Qualifying for the Semi Finals Qualifying for the Final Winning the tournament

Overall, this promo will likely be another exciting one and it remains to be seen which card will get the highest amount of upgrades in the near future.

