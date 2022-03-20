FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Bench Boost SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team's latest Fantasy FUT promo continues in full swing with the release of the second single task SBC in the form of Bench Boost. These SBCs have been significant due to their ease of completion.

The SBCs help players gain some fodder at worst luck, which can be used in other areas. Additionally, players can earn special Fantasy FUT cards from these reward packs.

Reward: untradeable Mega Pack

Fantasy FUT cards have been revealed as part of the player's item SBCs and Team 1. Team 1 cards have major upgrades in their overall potential to increase even more in April.

They're available in all packs, but the odds of getting one are low. The best thing for the players to do is to complete the Bench Boost SBC. Players can find a Fantasy FUT card for their FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squad if they're lucky enough.

Tasks, cost and review of the Bench Boost SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of the SBC

Leagues: Min 2

Same League Count: Min 5

Same Club Count: Min 2

Rare: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 95

# of players in the Squad: 11

Like yesterday's release, the cost of completing the Bench Boost SBC is relatively low. The average completion price ranges between 7,000-8,000 FUT coins based on the players' platform.

The Bench Boost SBC is live in the game for less than 48 hours, so players don't have much time. Despite the good rewards, the SBC can be done at most once by every player.

Review of the Bench Boost SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Players will get a Mega pack upon completing the Bench Boost SBC in-game. The cost of the SBC is low, and there's ample scope for the use of fodder. Doing so will reduce the completion cost and help the rewards gain value.

The chance of getting something worthwhile in the Mega pack is high compared to other packs. It's a good SBC for all players as the pack will mostly be worth it in the worst possible luck. There's always the chance for the pack to contain a Fantasy FUT Team 1 card, which is highly valuable in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

