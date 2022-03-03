FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Charly Musonda Silver Stars SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22's SIlver Star promo is ongoing, and there have been a series of silver cards that have been released as part of SBCs.

The Silver Star promo is peculiar, considering the types of cards that have been made available. Unlike other promos, no special teams have been released. All the themed cards so far have been part of SBCs only. Each of these cards has an overall rating of 74, making the cards less enticing than those in other promos.

While these 74-rated cards may not seem very lucrative at first, some of them have a novelty value. Additionally, many of these cards have better stats than what is visible on normal 74-rated cards. This makes the Silver Star SBC quite enjoyable to play in the game.

Tasks, cost and review of the Charly Musonda Silver Star SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of the SBC

# of players from Belgium: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Charly Musonda Silver Star SBC will cost between 15,000-19,000 FUT coins based on the players' platform. The cost can be reduced due to easy conditions that allow for the easy use of different fodder.

The SBC is live in the game for about a week, and every player will need to submit just one squad to earn a special silver card.

Review of Charly Musonda Silver Star SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The 74-rated cards are not meta right now, so there's no point in discussing that. However, some stats on Musonda look pretty interesting. Sprint Speed of 83 should have been higher, but the card is a dribbler's dream.

The card has 5* weak foot, and 4* skill moves along with 85 Dribbling. The 80 Shooting is once again a bit mediocre, which doesn't make Musonda's special card one of the better Silver Star cards.

Silver Star cards are used by hardcore players primarily for different objectives and such. However, barring a few cards, the promo hasn't been quite lucrative. Had the Musonda card been better, more players would undoubtedly have been interested.

