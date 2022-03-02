FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to obtain Danny Welbeck Silver Star card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released a Silver Star variant for English striker Danny Welbeck that Ultimate Team players can obtain at the cost of completing a few challenges.

EA Sports has introduced an upgraded Silver Star version of Danny Welbeck which features him with 74-OVR and remarkably improved individual stats.

Danny Welbeck currently represents Brighton in the English Premier League. The 31-year-old striker spent his entire career in England, including popular spells at renowned clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal.

FIFA 22 players can redeem Danny Welbeck's Silver Star card by completing the set of tasks listed below.

Task and review of Danny Welbeck Silver Star SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Danny Welbeck Silver Star SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

# of players from England: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, this SBC costs Ultimate Team players around 12,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Players who have access to well-furnished fodder can utilize their existing items to considerably cut down on the cost of completion and bring it down to a reasonable amount.

Ultimate Team players have six days left to attempt this SBC and obtain Danny Welbeck's Silver Stars variant as a reward.

Review of the Danny Welbeck Silver Star SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

Danny Welbeck entered FIFA 22 with a base rating of 73-OVR. Through the newly released Silver Stars version, Welbeck has improved to form his 74-rated variant while receiving substantial boosts to his attributes as well.

Despite receiving only +1 in terms of overall upgrades, his stats have increased by a wide margin. Danny Welbeck's Silver Star variant flaunts 87-pace, 85-shooting, and 85-dribbling as his most impressive attributes.

Additionally, Welbeck also has 90-jumping, 87-heading accuracy, 90-shot power, and 89-finishing to enhance his presence inside the box. Although rated only 74 overall, Danny Welbeck's Silver Star card has attributes matching an elite striker.

Considering his overall completion cost, Danny Welbeck's Silver Star variant is a suitable purchase for Ultimate Team players in FIFA 22.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar