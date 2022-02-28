FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to obtain Lothar Matthäus Mid Icon card in FUT 22  

FIFA 22 has released a Mid Icon variant of German midifelder Lothar Matthäus that Ultimate Team players can redeem at the cost of completing a few challenges.

Mid-Icon cards from the FUT Icons promo contain the second-best version of an Icon. Through this SBC, Ultimate Team players can obtain a 91-rated version of the player.

Also Mid Matthaus and Prime Desailly SBCs are out.

Also Mid Matthaus and Prime Desailly SBCs are out.

Lothar Matthäus is renowned for his career at Bayern Munich and his World Cup victory with West Germany. The Ballon d'Or winner has also represented Borussia Monchengladbach and Inter Milan, among other teams, in his extensive career.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can obtain Lothar Matthäus' Mid Icon variant by completing the set of tasks listed below.

Task and review of Lothar Matthäus Mid Icon SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Lothar Matthäus Mid Icon SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

1) Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) The Little Tank

# of players from Germany: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

4) The King of Milan

# of players from Inter: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

5) The Bavarian Panther

# of players from FC Bayern: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

6) League Finesse

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

7) League Legend

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

8) Top Notch

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

9) 88-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 45

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, the cost of completing this SBC is undetermined. FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players have around 27 days left to complete the mentioned set of tasks and redeem a Mid Icon variant of Lothar Matthäus.

Review of the Lothar Matthäus Mid Icon SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 22 has released a well-balanced midfielder card as Lothar Matthäus' Mid Icon variant. His most notable attribute is 89-defending, with incredible ratings in pace (87), passing (86), shooting (84), and physicality (82).

Lothar Matthäus' Mid Icon card also fields impressive stats like his 93-long shots, 92-interceptions, and 90-acceleration. His attributes make him well equipped as a defensive midfielder, while having the ability to push ahead and contribute to his team in attack.

