FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete Paul Pogba Flashback Silver Star SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 have followed up on their Silver Stars promo with a Flashback variant of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Upon completing the task, Ultimate Team players can redeem a 74-rated version of the French midfielder. Flashback cards in FIFA 22 celebrate a player's past achievements by releasing a version of the player that matches his previous performance.

Through the Silver Stars Flashback SBC, EA Sports commemorated Paul Pogba's performances in the 2012-13 season of Serie A. Pogba was just 19 then. The Frenchman enjoyed his breakthrough during his first season with Juventus in 2012-13, leading to his current status as one of the best midfielders in the world.

FIFA 22 players can obtain a 74-rated version of Paul Pogba by completing the task listed below.

Task and review of Pogba Flashback Silver Star SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Pogba Flashback Silver Star SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

# of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, this SBC costs Ultimate Team players around 25,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. With the use of items from their existing inventory, players can reduce the completion cost by a reasonable amount.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players have six days to attempt this non-repeatable SBC and redeem Paul Pogba's Silver Star Flashback variant.

Review of the Pogba Flashback Silver Star SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

EA Sports has released a widely affordable variant of Paul Pogba, which downgrades his 87-OVR base card to form his 74-OVR Silver Stars Flashback variant.

Pogba's Flashback variant lists him as a CDM rather than a CM and witnesses an increase in defensive attributes at the cost of minor variations in shooting, dribbling, passing and physical.

Despite the drop in ratings, Pogba features 84-passing and 84-dribbling, with his defending increasing from 65 to 75. However, his most impressive attributes are his 90-long pass, 89-shot power, 88-ball control and 87-vision.

Paul Pogba retains his 4-star weak-foot, 5-star skill moves and high attacking work rate in this newly released item.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar