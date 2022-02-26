FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete Kevin De Bruyne Flashback SBC in FUT 22

The latest set of SBCs released in FIFA 22 features a 74-rated Flashback variant of Kevin De Bruyne that Ultimate Team players can obtain at the cost of completing a few tasks.

Flashback cards in FIFA 22 commemorate a player's previous achievements by releasing a new variant with their attributes matching the player's previous performance.

Nazira_Yusuf @NazFifagamer



82 rated squad are you doing him? Kevin De Bruyne Flashback SBC! #FIFA22 82 rated squad are you doing him? Kevin De Bruyne Flashback SBC! #FIFA22 82 rated squad are you doing him? https://t.co/3swCIJ4eGc

EA Sports has released a downgraded Flashback variant of Kevin De Bruyne to celebrate his performance in the 2010-11 season of the Belgian Pro League. De Bruyne, who was 19 then, enjoyed his breakthrough year with Genk in 2010-11, leading to his current status as one of the best midfielders in the world.

Ultimate Team players can avail the player card by completing the set of tasks listed below.

Task and review of Kevin De Bruyne Flashback SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Kevin De Bruyne Flashback SBC

# of players from Belgium: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, this SBC costs Ultimate Team players around 25,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Upon using items from their fodder, players can considerably reduce the overall cost of completion and bring it down to a reasonable amount.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players have 6 days left to attempt this non-repeatable SBC and redeem Kevin De Bruyne's Flashback variant as a reward.

Review of the Kevin De Bruyne Flashback SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

The newly released Flashback variant of Kevin De Bruyne features a 74-rated version of the player. Compared to his 91-OVR base variant, the new Flashback card has less impressive attributes but is high in value considering its OVR.

Kevin De Bruyne's Flashback card retains his base variant's 4-star skill moves and 5-star weak-foot. Additionally, the player has high attacking and defensive work rates. De Bruyne's 74-rated variant boasts 87-passing and 86-dribbling, with 89-ball control, 88-vision, and 87-long shots being his most impressive attributes.

At an affordable cost, Ultimate Team players can get their hands on a competent midfielder with stats that are exceptional for his OVR.

Edited by R. Elahi