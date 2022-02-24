FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Mason Mount Showdown card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released two new Showdown cards that Ultimate Team players can obtain through SBCs. Mason Mount, a midfielder from Chelsea FC, is one of the two players who were featured in the promo.

Showdown cards in FIFA 22 are usually released on the occasion of certain important matchups, which in this case, is the EFL Carabao Cup Final between Chelsea and Liverpool.

One of the highlights of the Showdown cards is their ability to further improve OVR, based on the outcome of the matchup in question. If the team wins, the player gets +2 OVR, which reduces to +1 if the match ends in a draw. Upon loss, the value of the card remains unchanged.

FIFA Ultimate Team players can redeem Mason Mount's Showdown card by completing the set of tasks listed below.

Task and review of Mason Mount Showdown SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Mason Mount Showdown SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

1) Tactical Emulation

# of players from Chelsea: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) England

# of players from England: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, Mason Mount's Showdown SBC costs Ultimate Team players around 140,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Players can further reduce the overall cost of completion by using items from their player fodder.

FIFA 22 players have two days left to complete this non-repeatable challenge and redeem Mason Mount's Showdown variant.

Review of the Mason Mount Showdown SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

Mason Mount's base variant of 83 OVR witnessed major upgrades in pace and physicals in his Showdown card. He also received fair improvements to the qualities that make him stand out in midfield.

Mount's 87-rated Showdown card flaunts 88 passing, 87 dribbling and 83 shooting, with additional qualities like 97 stamina, 90 ball control and 87 vision. At a reasonable cost, FUT 22 players can get their hands on an 87 rated midfielder who is abundant in skill and has the potential to reach an overall rating of 89.

