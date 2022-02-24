FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team Of The Week 23 (TOTW 23) cards revealed in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has revealed the player cards featured in Team of the Week (TOTW) 23, featuring Inform variants of 23 players available to Ultimate Team players.

Team of the Week promos in FIFA are renowned for releasing boosted Inform versions of players due to their exceptional performance in the previous week of football.

FIFA Ultimate Team players can obtain TOTW cards from a wide selection of Packs available for purchase or as SBC rewards. Listed below are all the 23 players featured in Team of the Week 23 of FUT 22.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Complete list of all the player items that are part of TOTW 23

Robert Lewandowski (ST) - 94

Harry Kane (ST) - 92

Jadon Sancho (LM) - 88

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST) - 86

Alban Lafont (GK) - 86

Junya Ito (RM) - 86

Antonio Rüdiger (CB) - 85

Iker Muniain (LM) - 85

Kyle Walker-Peters (LB) - 84

Arnaut Danjuma (ST) - 84

Christian Günter (LB) - 84

Dani Olmo (CM) - 84

Andrea Consigli (GK) - 84

Bremer (CB) - 84

Noussair Mazraoui (RB) - 83

Fabio Quagliarella (ST) - 82

Carlos Rodríguez (CAM) - 81

Moussa Marega (ST) - 81

Georgios Giakoumakis (ST) - 80

Trent Sainsbury (CB) - 79

Thomas Goiginger (LM) - 79

Ben Garuccio (CB) - 75

Alfie May (ST) - 74

Best cards of TOTW 23 reveal in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Team of the Week 23 has a few exciting cards in store for the FUT player base. The most impressive player cards in this TOTW edition are undeniably the two striker cards - Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane.

Lewandowski's Inform variant is rated at 94-OVR, with enticing attributes like 97-finishing, 94-heading accuracy and 89-dribbling. On the other hand, Kane is rated 92-OVR in his TOTW 23 variant and features impressive characteristics like 96-finishing, 93-shooting, 96-dribbling and 86-passing.

Manchester United's young talent, Jadon Sancho, witnessed the release of his 88-rated version in TOTW 23. This version of the player is similar to his base variant and features only minor enhancements to his stats. However, attributes like 92-dribbling, 88-vision, 87-acceleration and 85-finishing add to his in-game quality in FIFA 22.

Apart from the strikers mentioned above, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also has an Inform release in TOTW 23. Upon receiving minor improvements from his base-variant, Aubameyang features 90-pace, 87-shooting and 82-dribbling in his TOTW 23 variant.

