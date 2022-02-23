FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete Antoine Griezmann Flashback SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has introduced a 90-rated version of Antoine Griezmann as they release the Flashback variant of the player in Ultimate Team.

Antoine Griezmann, a French forward, has been revitalized into a Flashback card by EA Sports to highlight his achievements in the 2015-16 season of the UEFA Champions League with Atletico Madrid.

ULTIMATE FIFA22 @ultimatefifa weak foot upgrade!



Tempted by this one. Griezmann items usually get that Icon forcefield feel.

During the season mentioned above, Atletico finished UCL as the tournament's runners-up after bowing to rivals Real Madrid on penalties. Despite the outcome, the efforts of Atletico and their players have been recognized since.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can obtain a 90-rated Flashback version of Antoine Griezmann by completing the set of tasks listed below.

Task and review of Antoine Griezmann Flashback SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Antoine Griezmann Flashback SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

1) Los Colchoneros

# of players from Atlético de Madrid: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) Les Bleus

# of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) Top form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

4) La Liga

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

5) 86-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, this SBC costs Ultimate Team players around FUT coins to complete from scratch. Upon using items from their fodder, players can further reduce the cost of completion.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players have six days left to complete this non-repeatable SBC and redeem Antoine Griezmann's 90-rated Flashback card as a reward.

Review of the Antoine Griezmann Flashback SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

Antoine Griezmann was instilled into FIFA 22 with a base rating of 85. The French striker can be found with improved pace and shooting ability in his new Flashback variant.

Griezmann flaunts 92-dribbling, 91-shooting, 89-pace and 87-passing. Additionally, he has 95-agility, 95-positioning, 94-ball control and 90-stamina. The 4-star rated skiller is also gifted with a 4-star rated weak-foot instead of a 3-star rating on his base variant.

Upon receiving tremendous upgrades in a single go, Griezmann's Flashback variant is expected to become a highly desirable commodity in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar