5 Chelsea players that you should sign in FIFA 22 Career Mode

Chelsea's Champions League-winning squad for FIFA 22 features quite a few youngsters that Career Mode enthusiasts would be interested in signing. The club's acquisitions in the last 2 years have been pivotal in their successful European campaign.

Romelu Lukaku (88) and Saul Niguez (84) join the roster as Chelsea's most recent additions. Chelsea's dominant attacking force is supported by the best defensive-midfielder in FIFA 22, N'Golo Kante (90).

This article lists 5 effective transfer options for Career Mode managers from the roster of young prospects provided by Chelsea in FIFA 22.

Five best players in FIFA 22 that Career Mode managers should sign from Chelsea

5) Reece James (RWB)

James can be converted from wingback to fullback in Development Plans (Image via FIFA)

Value: $43,500,000

Wage: $89,000

Ratings: 81 OVR - 86 POT

Reece James is one of the most proficient players in the wingback role in FIFA 22. He has well-balanced stats, while being efficient in crossing (86), strength (83), and pace (80), with the scope to be the best wingback in Career Mode.

4) Callum Hudson-Odoi (RW)

Hudson-Odoi has 4-star rated skill moves (Image via FIFA)

Value: $27,500,000

Wage: $85,000

Ratings: 77 OVR - 86 POT

Although the youngster starts with a mediocre OVR, he has the potential to be a threatening winger in Career Mode. Hudson-Odoi is a versatile forward who possesses incredible agility (85) and dribbling (83) skills to play on the flanks.

3) Christian Pulisic (LW)

Pulisic has a 4-star weak-foot and skill-moves in FIFA 22 (Image via FIFA)

Value: $57,500,000

Wage: $140,000

Ratings: 82 OVR - 88 POT

Pulisic is the most exciting American player to grace European football in recent times. An agile dribbler (88), Pulisic is known for dashing past entire defenses with his pace (89). He can offer his assistance in various positions across the field.

2) Mason Mount (CAM)

Mount has a 4-star weak-foot in FIFA 22 (Image via FIFA)

Value: $69,000,000

Wage: $140,000

Ratings: 83 OVR - 89

Mason Mount is a talented midfielder who graduated from Chelsea's academy. He can offer his expertise in various positions using his skillful ball control (85), vision (83), and passing (84) abilities, while having adequate shooting (79) skills.

1) Kai Havertz (CAM)

Havertz has 4-star rated weak-foot and skill moves (Image via FIFA)

Value: $111,500,000

Wage: $155,000

Ratings: 84 OVR - 92 POT

Havertz gained attention from all parts of the world during his tenure at Leverkusen. Upon signing for Chelsea, he went on to score the Champions League-winning goal in his first season. Havertz has the potential to be the best midfielder in FIFA 22.

Edited by R. Elahi