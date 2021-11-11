5 Chelsea players that should be sold in the first season of FIFA 22 Career Mode

The football season leading up to the release of FIFA 22 witnessed Chelsea emerging as champions of Europe after defeating Manchester City in the finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The Blues have acquired Romelu Lukaku (88) and Saul Niguez (84) over the summer, both of whom have enjoyed title-winning seasons as well.

Career Mode players are provided with a well-structured Chelsea squad with a lot of quality that gives players the opportunity to experiment with different styles of play.

This article lists 5 players in FIFA 22 who Career Mode managers can offload from the squad to make way for better signings of their choice.

FIFA 22 Career Mode: 5 players that Chelsea managers should sell at the beginning

5) Ross Barkley (CAM)

Barkley has low workrate in attack and defense (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $19,000,000

OVR: 78

Ross Barkley is a talented English midfielder who struggles to find his spot in Chelsea's star-studded starting lineup. The 28-year-old has a growth rate of +1 in Career Mode. However, FIFA 22 players can sign a more suitable replacement.

Giovanni Reyna (76), Jamal Musiala (76), Florian Wirtz (78) are some ideal young choices for Barkley's replacement.

4) Marcos Alonso (LB)

Alonso has low defensive workrate, despite being a left-back (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $18,000,000

OVR: 79

Chelsea is known to involve wing-backs in their standard formation. The 30-year-old, however, falls behind Ben Chilwell (82) for the starting left-back position. Alonso lacks pace (58), which is an essential attribute for wing-backs in FIFA 22.

Players can opt to move Chilwell to the bench and sign a world-class left-back like Alphonso Davies (82) or Theo Hernandez (84) in the starting role.

3) Andreas Christensen (CB)

Christensen's base-card in FIFA 22 is rated 80 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $38,000,000

OVR: 80

Christensen falls short of ratings in pace (65) and passing (65). The player has scope for development. However, Chelsea require a tough, ball-winning center-back who can carry them to the heights of European football in FIFA 22.

Wesley Fofana (78), Eric Garcia (77), and Josko Gvardiol (75) are some young prospects in the center-back role.

2) Hakim Ziyech (RW)

Ziyech has already attained his max potential in Career Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $50,000,000

OVR: 84

Ziyech helped Chelsea lift the UCL in his inaugural season for the club. Career Mode managers have an excess of attacking options which take up a considerable part of the club's transfer budget.

Ziyech can fetch over $50 million, which can be invested in a player for any different position. Chelsea has Mount (83) and Pulisic (82) as options for RW.

1) Thiago Silva (CB)

Silva has 53-rated pace (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $11,500,000

OVR: 85

The Brazilian center-half is nearing retirement and faces his contract expiring within a year. Renewing Silva's contract is not an effective choice. The first transfer window will be the best opportunity to get the maximum transfer fee for Silva.

Jules Kounde (83), Presnel Kimpembe (83), and Dayot Upamecano (82) are ideal in Chelsea's back-line in FIFA 22.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi