5 Liverpool players that should be sold in the first season of FIFA 22 Career Mode

Liverpool emerged as one of the strongest sides in FIFA 22, despite finishing the previous season with no silverware to their name. The team's stellar roster features Mohamed Salah (89) and Sadio Mane (89) in attack.

The key attraction of Liverpool's squad in FIFA 22 is their back-line. Virgil Van Dijk (89) is the most reliable centre-half in the game, with Andrew Robertson (87) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (87) reinforcing him from the flanks.

The club also has one of the world's best keepers, Alisson (89) guarding the net. Liverpool's squad structure attracts a lot of Career Mode managers as it offers quality players in several positions with scope for development in certain areas.

Here are five potential players from Liverpool's squad that Career Mode managers could offload before the season starts.

5 players that Liverpool managers should consider selling at the beginning of Career Mode in FIFA 22

5) Divock Origi [ST]

Origi has 27-rated defending (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $11,500,000

OVR: 76

The Belgian striker has produced several match-winning goals for Liverpool in his 6-year career with the club. Origi has a 76-rated base card with a potential of only 79 in Career Mode. Origi has adequate shooting attributes, but has low ratings in long shots (70) and passing (67).

FIFA 22 has a roster of young players that Career Mode managers can choose from to replace Origi.

4) James Milner (CM)

Milner's ratings dropped by 1 in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $8,500,000

OVR: 79

James Milner's contract expires at the end of first season. Career Mode managers should look to sell him before winter. Milner could sign a pre-contract agreement with another club and leave for free if his contract with Liverpool isn't renewed on time.

Milner will generate over $10 million in transfer fees, which players can use to sign a young replacement.

3) Naby Keita (CM)

Keita has injury prone trait in Career Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $32,500,000

OVR: 80

The former RB Leipzig midfielder has been effective in Liverpool's midfield in real-life. However, in FIFA 22, Keita is an expensive option for a substitute midfielder who receives reduced playtime. Although a good dribbler, Keita lacks speed (65) and physicality (66) in FIFA 22.

For a considerably lower amount, Career Mode players can sign a younger, more promising replacement in midfield or attacking positions.

2) Joel Matip (CB)

Matip's base rating is his maximum potential (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $36,000,000

OVR: 83

Liverpool's back-four features the highest rated full-backs in the game, in addition to Virgil Van Dijk (89), the best defender in FIFA 22. Career Mode players have a choice between Joe Gomez (82) and Joel Matip (83) as Van Dijk's centre-half pairing.

Career Mode managers have the option of signing a bargain CB like Chiellini (86) or Thiago Silva (85) for a season, while Gomez starts developing his potential (88).

1) Roberto Firmino (CF)

Firmino's ratings dropped by 2 since FIFA 21 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $63,500,000

OVR: $220,000

Mo Salah (89) and Sadio Mane (89) are absolute threats on the wings, with Roberto Firmino playing a deeper role in the middle to support the two. Even though Firmino is one of the best players in his role, Liverpool need the absolute best talent to compete for the top position in Europe in FIFA 22.

Firmino could be replaced by a highly rated young player with massive potential, similar to Phil Foden (92 POT) or Joao Felix (91 POT).

Edited by Danyal Arabi