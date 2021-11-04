5 centre-backs (CB) with the best heading accuracy in FIFA 22

Heading Accuracy in FIFA 22 is a player-attribute that determines the player's ability to either perform a headed pass to a teammate, or convert a headed shot into a goal.

Heading Accuracy, paired with strength, jumping, aggression and the player's height are key attributes that help players emerge as the winner in 1v1 situations in the air.

However, heading accuracy is the deciding ability that helps the player reach the ball faster mid-air and convert it with a higher rate of success.

Here's a list of 5 centre-backs in FIFA 22 who have the highest ratings in Heading Accuracy.

Top 5 Headers (Heading Accuracy) among centre-backs (CB) in FIFA 22

5) Ruben Dias

Dias has a jumping rating of 78, with 88-strength and 92-aggression (Image via Twitter/@naijaloveinfo )

Club: Manchester City

Heading Accuracy: 87

OVR: 87

Ruben Dias enjoyed his best season till date in 2020-21, earning a league title, UCL runners-up medal, and a multitude of individual accolades to his name. Currently 24 years of age, Dias ranks among the premier centre-backs in the world due to his aerial ability in addition to his defensive prowess.

4) Virgil Van Dijk

Club: Liverpool FC

Heading Accuracy: 87

OVR: 89

The highest rated centre-back in the game, and rightly so, Van Dijk is an impenetrable force in the back-line. The Dutchman stands 1.93m tall, with an excellent aerial presence in attack as well as defense. Van Dijk has a jumping rating of 90 and strength of 92 which helps him win headers with ease in FIFA 22.

3) Mats Hummels

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Heading Accuracy: 88

OVR: 86

The German centre-half has been renowned for his heading ability since his initial days at Bayern Munich. Hummels has scored 54 goals in his career, out of which 25 have come from headers. The 32-year-old has a low jumping (70) attribute on FIFA 22 with 86-rated strength and 88-rated reactions.

2) Marquinhos

PlayStation @PlayStation

Benzema with a venomous volley 🤯

Marquinhos with the unstoppable header 💥

#PS5GoalTutorial Recreate these #UCL semi-final first-leg goals on PS5 🎮Benzema with a venomous volley 🤯Marquinhos with the unstoppable header 💥 Recreate these #UCL semi-final first-leg goals on PS5 🎮Benzema with a venomous volley 🤯Marquinhos with the unstoppable header 💥#PS5GoalTutorial https://t.co/015wmLhe3f

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Heading Accuracy: 88

OVR: 87

The 27-year-old centre-half is one of the highest rated players in his position in the game. Marquinhos has 32 career goals to his name, out of which 17 of them have originated from headed attempts. FIFA 22 provides the Brazilian with 92 in jumping in addition to his strong heading accuracy.

1) Sergio Ramos

Goal @goal Important headers are Sergio Ramos' forte. 🔥



Will he be fit to face Chelsea? 🧐



Important headers are Sergio Ramos' forte. 🔥Will he be fit to face Chelsea? 🧐 https://t.co/aVfW7p6WR8

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Heading Accuracy: 92

OVR: 88

Significant headers are indeed Sergio Ramos' forte. The former Los Blancos captain has scored over 100 goals in his career despite being a centre-half, with over 50 headers to his credit. With amazing jumping (93) skill to accompany his heading accuracy, Ramos is extremely effective in aerial scenarios in attack and defense.

