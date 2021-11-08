5 cheap Virgil Van Dijk alternatives that FIFA 22 Career Mode players should sign

Centre-backs are as essential to the team as any defensive component in FIFA 22. The latest edition of FIFA features Liverpool's star centre-half, Virgil Van Dijk (89) as the game's leading centre-back.

Standing 1.93m tall, the Dutchman has incredible physical abilities that give him a daunting presence in the defensive-third of the field. Van Dijk's jumping (90), strength (92) and tackling (92) abilities give him a defensive edge over his counterparts in FIFA 22.

Van Dijk doesn't slack off in attack either. The 30-year-old has exceptional heading accuracy (87) and shot power (81) for a centre-back. The player's sprint-speed (88) and long-passing (86) attributes aid him in creating attacking scenarios.

Listed below are 5 players who are effective replacements for Virgil Van Dijk in the centre-back role for Career Mode players in FIFA 22.

Five budget alternatives for Virgil Van Dijk in FIFA 22 Career Mode

5) David Alaba (84 OVR)

Alaba's potential is the same as his overall ratings. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Real Madrid

Value: $41,500,000

Wage: $230,000

Spanish giants Real Madrid bid farewell to both of their star centre-backs over the summer, signing Austrian defender David Alaba as a replacement. Alaba is a former left-back and has a 4-star weak-foot, giving FIFA 22 players the option to play him in the full-back position as well without a drop in his ratings.

Alaba excels in passing (81) in addition to his defensive skills. The player is adept with free-kicks (85) and has good ball control (84).

4) Giorgio Chiellini (86 OVR)

Chiellini has the same potential as his overall ratings in FIFA 22(Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)

Value: $14,500,000

Wage: $105,000

The 36-year-old centre-half is currently playing his 17th season in Serie A for Juventus. Despite his age, Chiellini has at least two good years before retirement in Career Mode, and can offer FIFA 22 players a centre-back with a high work rate and world-class defensive abilities (89).

Chiellini's physicality has a major influence on his performance. Strong attributes in strength (91), jumping (91), aggression (88) enhance his defensive skills.

3) Josko Gvardiol (75 OVR - 86 POT)

Gvardiol has a 4-star weak-foot rating (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: RB Leipzig

Value: $18,000,000

Wage: $32,500

The Croatian centre-half debuted for RB Leipzig in the 2020-21 season. At 19 years of age, Gvardiol is an exciting young talent who FIFA 22 players can develop into one of the best centre-backs in Career Mode. The player has a power header attribute that helps him succeed in aerial duels.

With the potential to grow to at least +10 in overall ratings, the player is likely to see improvements in heading (72), passing (67) and shot power (76).

2) Presnel Kimpembe (83 OVR - 87 POT)

Kimpembe has the leadership trait in Career Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Value: $53,500,000

Wage: $105,000

In real life, the Frenchman is forced to sit out of PSG's squad due to Ramos (88) and Marquinhos (87) being the favorites to start games. Career Mode players can use this to their advantage and purchase the player for a good price. Kimpembe's defensive attributes in FIFA 22 are heightened by his physical abilities.

Kimpembe has sufficient pace (81) with passing attributes. His defensive abilities stand out and are likely to see further improvements over time due to his potential.

1) Niklas Sule (82 OVR - 88 POT)

Sule's OVR starts at 83 in Career Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Bayern Munich

Value: $56,500,000

Wage: $100,000

The German centre-back stands 1.95m tall with a well-built physique that helps him establish authority in defense. Sule's monstrous strength (93) paired with aggression (85) are essential attributes in FIFA 22 that players can combine with his heading accuracy (84) and shot power (77) in order to produce goals.

Sule can be a bit expensive if acquired in the initial season of Career Mode. However, the player can be signed up for a free-transfer at the end of the first season.

