5 center-backs (CB) with the best slide tackles stat in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 has a roster featuring 720 clubs from over 35 different leagues. With innumerable options for every position, FIFA 22 players are given the choice to select players for the preferred positions based on individual attributes and playstyle.

With explosive sprint, hypermotion technology, and other additions to gameplay, the FIFA 22 community is inclined towards the use of quick-footed players as the meta for FIFA 22.

Listed below are five defenders in the center-back (CB) position who have the most outstanding ratings in the sliding tackle attribute.

FIFA 22: Top 5 center-backs (CB) with the best sliding tackle ratings

5) Kostas Manolas

Club: Napoli

Sliding Tackle: 87

OVR: 83

The Greek center-half currently represents Napoli in Serie A after spending 5 seasons with Serie A rivals - AS Roma. The 30-year-old has good speed (84) to match his slide tackling ability in FIFA 22. Manolas' ratings in jumping (91), interception (86) and aggression (86) assist him in his defensive duties.

4) Giorgio Chiellini

Club: Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)

Sliding Tackle: 88

OVR: 86

The Italian center-back is one of Juventus' greatest players of all time. The veteran is known for his audacious tackling ability and aggressive defensive approach. Chiellini makes up for his lack of pace (68) with his defensive awareness (92) and interception (87) skills. The 37-year-old has a strength rating of 91.

3) Marquinhos

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Sliding Tackle: 89

OVR: 87

The Brazilian has been the backbone of the team's defense since his arrival at the club as a young, expensive signing in the summer of 2013. In FIFA 22, Marquinhos pairs up with Ramos to form an exciting center-half partnership. The player has 81-rated pace, with admirable aerial ability (92-jumping and 88-heading accuracy).

2) Dayot Upamecano

Bundesliga English @Bundesliga_EN Dayot Upamecano, the man behind the tackle 🎬 Dayot Upamecano, the man behind the tackle 🎬 https://t.co/IDKJQ0NZhH

Club: Bayern Munich

Sliding Tackle: 90

OVR: 82

23-year-old Frenchman bid farewell to RB Leipzig over the summer to join Leipzig's manager and club captain at Bayern Munich. Although rated only 82 in FIFA 22, the player has a potential of at least 90 in Career Mode. Upamecano maintains a strength rating of 88 with 90-rated sprint speed.

1) Sergio Ramos

Aran💥 @madridistaa127 Can’t stop thinking about this no-look tackle by Sergio Ramos on Messi 😳🤯 Can’t stop thinking about this no-look tackle by Sergio Ramos on Messi 😳🤯 https://t.co/C66LSpBe7v

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Sliding Tackle: 91

OVR: 88

Ramos is one of the most aggressive defenders in football. The Spanish international made the move to PSG after a 16-year-long stint at Real Madrid. Ramos ranks 2nd among the best center-backs in the game. The player has a standing tackle rating of 89 with 87-rated interception skills in FIFA 22.

Edited by Danyal Arabi