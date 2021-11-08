FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Marouane Fellaini Rulebreakers card

FIFA 22 announces their latest addition to the Rulebreakers promotion in Ultimate Team with the release of Team 2 of the promo. Marouane Fellaini, the Belgian midfielder representing Shandong Taishan FC (China), is available as an objective reward in the form of a Rulebreakers card.

A +10 Overall Upgrade with huge Boost in Pace, and important upgrades in Dribbling and Shooting

Weekly objectives and SBCs are a popular means to achieve highly-rated players on FUT instead of the conventional method of opening card packs. FIFA 22 players do enjoy testing their luck with card packs every now and then, as seen in the FUT community.

However, building the best possible squad on FUT requires players to actively complete their objectives to earn limited-edition, untradeable player cards.

Marouane Fellaini objective tasks, deadline, and card review for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

To earn Fellaini's newly-released Rulebreaker card, FUT players have to complete a set of 4 objectives. They have three days left to achieve their goals at the time of writing, giving them time until November 11 to obtain this untradeable card.

All the objectives for Fellaini's rulebreakers card have to be completed in the latest live FUT-friendly mode, Break Out.

Objectives list for Marouane Fellaini's Rulebreakers card in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Task 1: Breaking Out

Score a goal during seven separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Break Out

Task 2: Forceful Assists

Assist four goals using players with min 75 PHY in the Live FUT Friendly: Break Out

Task 3: Midfield Finishers

Score three goals using midfielders in the Live FUT Friendly: Break Out

Task 4: Belgian Blend

Win four matches while having min one player from Belgium within your starting squad in the Live FUT Friendly: Break Out

Marouane Fellaini Rulebreakers card review

Marouane Fellaini's Rulebreakers card stats in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (Image via Sportskeeda)

Marouane Fellaini's Rulebreakers card in FIFA 22 features the central midfielder (CM) receiving a 10-point boost on his base card. In his 85-rated Rulebreakers card, the former Manchester United player is a speedy midfielder as opposed to his base-card (75) and stands out in attacking abilities.

The Belgian received a drop in his physical stats, with his strength experiencing a 10-point downgrade. Fellaini's Rulebreakers card, however, provides a significant boost in pace (88), shooting (84), and dribbling (87), with a mind-blowing +52 in pace rating.

Fellaini is impeccable in heading accuracy (98), with adjacent ratings in his attacking position (97), declaring himself one of the best options for FUT players to introduce as an aerial threat.

However, the player's least impressive stats in passing (77) is not bad compared to his FIFA 22 counterparts in central midfield. Fellaini's playstyle isn't reliant on his low attributes in FK accuracy (51) and crossing (67) either.

